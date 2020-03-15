Sammons Bridge

Tuesday, Feb. 25

North/South

1st: Poncho and Joyce Melvin

2nd: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

3rd: Helen Sanderford and Wanda Myers

East/West

1st: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

2nd: Gene and Lois Miller

Thursday, Feb. 27

North/South

1st: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon

2nd: Gene and Lois Miller

3rd: Mary Wilson and Helen Sanderford

4th: Irv Cummings and JoAnn Nalle

East/West

1st: Beverly Kermode and Mary Reid

2nd: Linda Smith and Sandra Gehler

3rd: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards

4th: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

Bridge Studio of Temple

Monday, Feb. 24

1st: George Fowler and Carol Ann Wadley tied Jimmy LaFountain and Janice Walker

Tuesday, Feb. 25

1st: Belva Barrington and Gene Thompson

Wednesday, Feb. 26

1st: Lynn Sykes and Wanda Carter

2nd: Belva Barrington and Gene Thompson tied Jan Hart and Mary Adams

Sunday, March 1

1st: Peggy Downey and Gene Thompson

Monday, March 2

1st: Stephen Olson and George Fowler

Tuesday, March 3

1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette

Wednesday, March 4

1st: George Fowler and Janice Walker

2nd: Gene Thompson and Pat Jodoin

Friday, March 6

1st: Lennie Wilkins and Michele Weller

Sunday, March 8

1st: Gene Thompson and Peggy Downey