Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority
Estella “LuLu” Murray was honored with a drive by parade from Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Inc. Mu Theta Omega Chapter, on Sept. 5 to celebrate her 50 years in the sorority as a Golden Member.
About 15 cars lined Canyon Heights Estate in Belton and Murray was presented with gifts and well wishes.
President Melanie Jones and Vice President Sandra Thompson presented Murray with a certificate of merit signed by Dr. Glenda Glover, international president, and a gold medallion.
Murray was initiated into the sorority in the Epsilon Mu Chapter at North Texas State University in 1970. As a charter member of Mu Theta Omega Chapter of Killeen, she has held various positions in the chapter including parliamentarian, chairman of AKA-Pollo Talent Show, and has served as a member of many subcommittees.
Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. is comprised of nearly 300,000 members worldwide.
Temple Founder Lions Club golf tournament
The Temple Founder Lions Club will hold its annual Don Gregory Memorial golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
A putting contest starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament will be a four-person scramble format.
The entry fee is $100 and includes green fees, cart, range balls and lunch. Proceeds support Temple Founder Lions Club charities.
For information contact Craig Caddell at 254-760-3761.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While some activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: a Chat N Canasta event will be held Oct. 5; the group’s monthly luncheon will take place Oct. 7; a TGIF event will be held Oct. 9; a Couples Night Out is planned Oct. 10; the Bookworms group will meet Oct. 12; the Bluebonnets will meet and a Tuesday Canasta event will be held Oct. 13; a Meet and Greet coffee event will take place Oct. 15; the Trailblazers group will meet Oct. 16; a Monday Canasta session will be held Oct. 19; the group will meet for Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg Oct. 20; an Exploring Wines event will be held Oct. 24; the Bluebonnets will meet and a Valentine Bridge session will be held Oct. 27; and a Fun Lunch event will take place Oct. 28.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The speaker on Oct. 1 will be Bell County Master Gardener Gil Eckrich, who will give a presentation on “Bugs, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly”. Horticulture will be presented by Laurie Veatch and the hostesses will be Sandi Boyd, Judy Hutka and Janell Williams.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The speaker for Oct. 15 will be Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Garage sale at Temple Elks Lodge
The Benevolent Patriotic Order of Elks in partnership with the Temple Breakfast Lions Club will hold a garage sale from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Temple Elks Lodge No. 138 at 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
Along with a variety of garage sale items including furniture and antiques, the sale also will feature breakfast tacos, sausage wraps and burger baskets available for purchase. The Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does also will have home baked goods and refreshments available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the many children’s services that each organization sponsors.
