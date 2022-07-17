Patrons of the Salado Public Library can now take a step back in time after hundreds of new historical books recently went on display.
Library officials recently announced that a five-year effort to catalog and document 675 books donated by the Salado Museum and College Park is now complete. Now, anyone who wants to learn more about local history or do research on the area, has a place to go.
The museum, and the Robertson family that helped manage the collection, closed its own library in 2017 and transferred most of the books into a new collection.
Jeanie Lively, the library’s director, said that the collection does include some fiction books but it mostly consists of those in the non-fiction category.
“Some were written by people as their personal histories, or family histories, and were not published,” Lively said. “It is good to have those here. And that is why we are excited to be able to have more information on the history of this area available to the public.”
Books in the collection also include those of Salado, Bell County, rail road and Texas history while others include census records, personal or family journals and books of photography or art.
Lively said the reason why it took the library so long to put the books on display was the cataloging process.
This process, Lively said, required staff and volunteers to track down various pieces of information on each book. This information ranged from the author’s name and when the book was published, to how much the book was worth.
Some of this information was very difficult to find, as some books were only printed a handful of times and were not really meant for a wide audience.
Lively said some of the authors, while not having the best writing style, still helped convey what the area looked like at the time.
“A lot of these authors were not authors per say, with a lot of books to their name,” Lively said. “They were someone who wanted to share their family story. So we had to look to find their family’s story.”
Some books, Lively said, were not in good condition after so many years and will be held in the back of the library so they will stay preserved.
Lively said many of the books, with some being almost 100 years old, are in good enough condition to be handled by the general public. She said the library has placed this part of the collection in its history section.
The collection, Lively said, will not be available for checkout, though the public will be able to sit and read them at the library.
Lively said she has enjoyed reading some of the new books in the collection, and has needed to pry herself away when cataloging them.
“You had to be careful, because sometimes you got caught looking at a book when you should be working,” she said.