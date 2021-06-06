It’s time to shut off the TV and head back to the theater. In another sign the world is returning to normalcy, Temple Civic Theater recently announced its upcoming season, and it includes several classics. Productions of “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Guys and Dolls” are included in the lineup.
Before the season run begins, Central Texas theater fans will be treated to a pair of “spotlight” shows, according to SueElizabeth Morrisey, TCT marketing director.
“5 Til Places: A Musical Revue” will be performed July 10 and 11, and “The Other Side of Nothing” will be July 30 through Aug. 1.
“The Other Side of Nothing” was created by two Temple residents who have been instrumental in the success of the TCT.
“This is an original play by Gary Gosney and the late Marjorie Rynearson,” Morrisey said. “Gary is our current board present and Marjorie was a staple and powerhouse in the TCT community.”
Kelly Fitzgerald, also a Temple Civic Theater board member, said she is “super excited about the upcoming season and the reopening of the theater.”
TCT shut down midway through its 2019 season and didn’t have a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzgerald said.
Season memberships packages starting at $65 are available for purchase at https://app.arts-people.com. Memberships purchased by July 30 will include a free ticket to “The Other Side of Nothing.”
The first production of the 2021-2022 season is “They’re Playing Our Song,” and this show has special meaning for those involved with TCT.
“This will be our 300th main stage production since we were established as Temple Civic Theater in 1965,” Morrisey said.
“They’re Playing Our Song” is a funny, romantic show about an established composer and his relationship with an aspiring young female lyricistr. Professionally, their relationship works beautifully, but personally they hit a few bumps.
“Romance blossoms, conflict rears its head, and comic sparks fly,” Morrisey said.
Auditions are Aug. 1-2, and performances will be Sept. 10-19.
“Leading Ladies” will be the season’s second production. Auditions will be Sept. 12-13 and the show will be performed Oct. 22-31.
In this comedy, two English Shakespearean actors — Jack and Leo — are down on their luck so they perform scenes from Shakespeare stories on the Moose Lodge circuit in Pennsylvania’s Amish country to make a few dollars.
Auditions for “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” will be Dec. 12-13, and the show will run Feb. 4-13, 2022.
“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” features a middle-aged and married, overweight and over worked Barney Cashman. He wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions: The first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; Bobbi Michele is next, and she’s a kooky 20-ish actress; and finally comes a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend.
Auditions will be held Feb. 20-21, 2022, for “Inherit the Wind,” and the show will be presented April 1-10.
“Inherit the Wind” is a fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial, which resulted in John T. Scopes’ conviction for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to a high school science class, contrary to a Tennessee state law.
The next performance will be the popular “Steel Magnolias.” Auditions will be March 27-28, 2022, and the show will run May 6-15.
Set in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin, the play opens at Truvy’s beauty parlor, where a group of women regularly gather. The plot covers events over the next three years and focuses on how the women cope with conflicts and tragedies while remaining friends.
The final production of the 2021-2022 season will be “Guys and Doll,” and auditions will take play May 15-16, 2022. Performances will be July 22 through Aug. 7.
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.
“We’re looking forward to presenting our new season,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s going to be memorable.”