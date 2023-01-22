The Ladies Auxiliary for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Valentine’s Day Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The event will provide a night of dinner, dancing, live music and auctions in support of local firefighters.
Valentine’s ball on Feb. 4 to benefit Morgan's Point Resort VFD
Tags
- Morgan's
- Ladies Auxiliary
- Morgan
- Texas
- Treasurer
- Rebecca Hutton
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Morgan’s Point Volunteer Department
- The Hilton
- Travel Agent
- Southwest Airlines
- Point Volunteer Department
- Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department
- Jane Gibson
- Taran Vaszocz-williams
- Fundraiser
- Roundtrip Airline Tickets
- Day Ball Fundraiser
- Chef
- Fire Chief
- Www.eventcreate.com/e/mprlavalentinesball2023
TDT Dominic Gonzalez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar Tree Plaza planned near Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
- Temple man charged with shooting at speeding motorist
- Cheesy fun: Salado to host Texas Pizza Festival
- Lake Belton received 2.2 million new bass in 2022
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- 3 women with massage parlors charged with prostitution in Bell County sting
- Police: West Temple neighborhood shooting leads to arrest