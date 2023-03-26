Lou Reed once said: “If it has more than three chords, it’s jazz.”
Heavy on emotion and versatility, jazz is an art form that can be extremely complex or as simple as a child’s tune. Whatever the form, it’s sure to stir the soul.
There will be a whole lotta soul-stirring going on March 30 to April 1 at the 31st Temple College Jazz Festival, perhaps the city’s premiere music event.
Hundreds of young musicians and dozens of ensembles will be at TC for this year’s edition, and the talent level and musical creativity will be off the charts.
“More than 50 bands are coming this year, including the best middle school, high school and college bands in Central Texas,” said Benjamin Irom, director of jazz studies at Temple College. “We will have groups from Temple, Central Texas and across the state here in our auditorium.”
Beside sensational student musicians, this year’s festival will feature a pair of top-level professional jazz musicians in Stefon Harris and Ted Nash.
Both will present free clinics that are open to the public, plus they will be performing with Temple College jazz groups during the evening. The evening concerts will be $5 for students and $20 general admission.
Nash, a saxophonist, has won multiple Grammy awards and is well known as a performer, conductor, composer, arranger and educator, Irom said.
Nash’s first big gig came when he was 16, playing with legendary vibraphonist Lionel Hampton. He later played with the Quincy Jones Band and by the time he was 17 he had toured Europe and played on three records.
Harris plays a variety of instruments, but he is known for his work on the marimba and vibraphone.
“Stefon is a renown mallet player, and he developed an app that helps students develop an ear for jazz,” Irom said.
Nash will lead a workshop at noon Friday, and that night he will perform with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble and the Temple College Faculty Jazz Ensemble.
Saturday will be Harris’ day in the spotlight. He will conduct a noon clinic on Saturday, and that night will be performing with the Temple Jazz Orchestra.
Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Following the Friday night show, all local musicians are invited to the All-Star Jam at Hilton Garden Inn.
“This usually starts about 9:45, soon after the Temple College performance ends,” Irom said. “This is a tradition. It’s free, and all musicians and jazz lovers are welcome to attend.
This year’s TC Jazz Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30, with a definite local flavor. The first band up is Lake Belton Middle School at 9, and other bands starting every half hour. The morning session includes Lamar Middle School Beginning Jazz Band, Belton Middle School, North Belton Middle School, Bonham and the Lamar/Travis Jazz Collective.
Thursday afternoon’s session starts at 1 p.m. with McGregor Junior High, followed by Waco Tennyson, San Antonio O’Connor, South Belton Middle School, the Temple College Jazz Combo, Manor New Tech High School, Lake Creek High School from Montgomery and the Temple High School Wildcat Combo.
Troy High School opens Friday’s morning session at 8 a.m., followed by McGregor’s Howlin’ Dog Jazz Band, Gatesville, Lampasas, San Antonio Brandeis Jazz Combo, College Station and Clint Small Middle School No 2 of Austin.
The Friday afternoon session starts with Clint Small Middle School No. 1 at 1 p.m., followed by the Lexington High School Swinging Eagles, Covington Middle School, San Antonio Brandeis Jazz Ensemble, Georgetown High, the Mighty Mule Band from San Antonio Alamo Heights, Temple High Blues and Granbury High.
Friday’s jazz clinics start at 10:30 a.m. with Big Band Drumming by Norm Bergeron. Nash will conduct his clinic at noon, and Jazz Ain’t Meant to Be Perfect will be presented by Dave Wild.
The final day kicks off with Liberty High at 8 a.m., followed by Los Fresnos High, Austin McCallum, Hayes High School in Buda, the Waco High Jazz Kats, Lake Belton High No. 2, Hutto Jazz Orchestra, Westwood High, Lake Belton High No. 1, the Temple Highlighters and the Region VIII Middle School Honor Jazz Ensemble.
Saturday’s clinics start at noon with Harris demonstrating the marimba and the vibraphone, followed by repeat clinics by Wild and Bergeron at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Dr. Colin Mason will present Solos for Better Improv at 3. Irom, Bergeron, Dan Andersen and James Suter will present Roles within the Rhythm Section at 4 p.m.
“Jazz Fest 2023 promises to be one of the best we’ve had,” Irom said. “I urge local residents to come out and support these students and our local music scene.”