The Baylor Women of Central Texas group will hold its annual brunch benefiting scholarships from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Hillside dining room at Summers Mill, 7441 FM 1123 in Belton.
The event will include a style show by Zootys of Temple and a silent auction to support scholarships.
Each year, a woman is honored as the Distinguished Baylor Woman of Central Texas. This year’s honoree is Dr. Vivian Baker, a Central Texas educator.
She has served in many capacities, including as a teacher, principal, adjust professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, director of curriculum, counselor, assistant superintendent and superintendent of Belton ISD.
Another award that will be given is the Baylor Woman at Heart. This recipient did not go to Baylor but has been a great supporter and fan of the university for many years. This year’s honor goes to Linda Goode, who is also an educator. Good worked for 30 years for Killeen ISD and then was a consultant for Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) for 10 years.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Pam Dial Taylor at 254-760-8855.