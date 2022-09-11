Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club is once again meeting and is looking for new members.
The group will hold meetings and performances at 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The group’s next meeting will be on Sept. 11. The meeting will include a “Glee Club Night” performance honoring the heroes of 9/11. It will feature men’s women’s and children’s choruses under the direction of Larry Guess, Sara Harris Baker and Debra Johnson.
The group is a member of the CAC. Club dues are $75 per person or $50 for individuals who are already a member of the CAC. Dues may be paid to Beverly Kermode, 5312 Wildflower Lane, Temple, TX 76502. Or members may pay dues at the meeting on Sept. 11.
For information contact the club secretary, Laura Miller, at millbbydoc@earthlink.net.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/12 Bookworms, 9/13 and 9/27 Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Meet & Greet, 9/16 Trail Blazers, 9/22 Heritage Seekers, 9/24 Sassy Singles, 9/26 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta and Crochet &Knit, and 9/28 Fun Lunch.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group’s next guest speaker will be Matt Gunter with Raymond James Financial Services and his topic will be about the remodeling project for the Belton Depot.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet on Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will eat lunch at noon and the meeting will start at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Group members will wrap of end of the year business, discuss fall garage sale and craft sale, and discuss new officers for the next two years.
The hostesses will be Beverly Mock and Gina Krause. Those who attend are asked to bring $3 to help pay for the pizza luncheon following the meeting. Meetings are open to anyone interested in working with 4-H.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Congressman August Pfluger will give a congressional update. Pfluger is a strong advocate for national security, promoting farmers and ranchers, energy prosperity and securing the border. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security. He also is a co-leader of the Texas Ag Task Force and member of the Republican Whip Team.
Cost is $20 and RSVP is required by Thursday, Sept. 15. Attendees may register and pay on eventbrite.com.