For some residents of Temple, tall grass and other code compliance issues are not a matter of willful neglect but rather physical inability. So, for the past four years, Temple has been a good neighbor.
This is the second year of the city’s Good Neighbor Program, which was expanded last year to include any disabled resident regardless of age. The initiative, which started in 2017, was originally called the Adopt A Senior program.
The program enlists volunteers to help residents in need mow their lawns or make minor home repairs on a weekly or one off basis.
“The code compliance department had identified several citizens who were struggling to meet code requirements due to immobility or disability, so we identified some volunteers who were willing and able to ‘adopt’ these folks and provide assistance,” Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development, said.
Ron Germann, neighborhood revitalization manager, said the city wanted to help residents find a fix to their code compliance issues rather than putting a sticker on their door and giving them a fine.
The program, Germann said, tries to get both neighbors around the property or volunteers to come out regularly and help these people maintain their lawns. As part of this, the city will drop off the needed lawn equipment for the job and come back to pick it up later.
Germann said there is no cost to either the homeowner or the volunteer, besides the cost of gas driving to and from the house.
Currently the program has two volunteers helping residents, with the number of seniors in need reaching six homes last summer. With lawns needing to be mowed about once every two weeks in the summer the city is currently able to support helping about 12 homes at any one time.
The reaction from the homeowners has been really positive, Germann said, with some even making volunteers homemade cookies or breakfast tacos.
Germann said those being helped are grateful since they want to take care of their home, which many have lived in for years and are resistant to moving into a rental property.
“The people that we are working with just can’t do it themselves,” Germann said. “It is not a matter of being lazy; it is not a matter of not making it a priority in their life. It is people who can’t take care of it themselves.”
Germann said the city also listens to the volunteers and helps connect homeowners with city services if any problems are spotted.
Those interested in signing up to volunteer can either go online to bit.ly/3d0mDB6 or call Germann directly at 254-298-5976.