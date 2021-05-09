The Kyle. The Hawn. The Ferguson home. City Hall.
Temple’s many iconic buildings are the focus of an annual photography contest, and this year’s entries will soon be on public display.
The historic buildings exhibit begins May 13 at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum.
The images are part of the Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest, now in its third year. The local photo shoot is held in conjunction with National Preservation Month, according to Dan Kelleher, Temple’s Main Street program manager.
“The contest is held to promote the importance of preserving our many historic buildings,” he said.
Contest winners — there will be three this year — will be announced at a 4:30 p.m. reception May 13 to kickoff the museum display.
“Three local museums will be displaying the photos,” Kelleher said. “The display will be at each museum for two months.”
Kelleher said that after its run at Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum, the display will move to the Bell County Museum then to the Czech Heritage Museum.
Contest winners will receive cash awards donated by Extreme Clean of Temple.
First place will receive $300, second will get $200, and $100 will go to the third-place winner, he said.
Photos of historic buildings were taken prior to March 31 of this year and judging was held in April. Although there are many older buildings in town, photographers did have their favorites. Multiple entries of the Hawn and Kyle hotels, the Arcadia Theater and First Methodist Church were received.
“Photographers made the images their own,” Kelleher said. “There were some very creative shots, including some that reflected the building in puddles.”
More than 50 entries were received for this year’s contest — the most ever.
“Entries were down last year because of COVID, but we had a lot of interest this year,” Kelleher said.
Every year in May, local preservation groups, state historical societies, and business and civic organizations across America celebrate Preservation Month through events that promote historic places and heritage tourism, and that demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation, Kelleher said.
Preservation Month began as National Preservation Week in 1973 and was extended in 2005 to include the entire month of May.