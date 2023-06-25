Many Americans take to the roads after Memorial Day to enjoy time off school and work. One advantage of being retired is to travel during the shoulder seasons to experience the same sites without the crowds. Bonnie and I, along with Beau (our 30-months-old Australian Labradoodle), wanted to beat the crowds and take advantage of the seasonal weather for a month beginning mid-May. After weeks of planning the itinerary and reserving RV sites, our nearly 8,000-mile journey began in Temple. We headed northwest in our 25-foot motorhome to the Grand Canyon. En route we took scenic drives through the Painted Desert, the Petrified Forest, the Loop Road from Sunset Crater Volcano to Wupatki National Monuments, and we visited Walnut Canyon. Our itinerary included Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, and Glacier National Park before crossing into Canada at East Glacier to enjoy the Waterton Lakes National Park. From there we headed to the Canadian Rockies, spending time in Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, and Yoho National Parks before re-entering the USA at Salish, Washington. We crossed by ferry to Olympic National Park, then continued along the coastal regions of Washington and Oregon. We drove scenic routes across Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico on our return home. We passed through numerous national monuments and forests, and into many Native American reservations. Along the way, we met a lot of nice people from more than a dozen countries, often attracted to Beau along the trails or campgrounds. Most of the national parks in the USA have restrictions for dogs on trails, but we were unlimited in Canada provided Beau was on a short leash. Words can not express the spectacular beauty in these places. As a landscape-wildlife enthusiast and photographer, I was delighted.