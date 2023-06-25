Many Americans take to the roads after Memorial Day to enjoy time off school and work. One advantage of being retired is to travel during the shoulder seasons to experience the same sites without the crowds. Bonnie and I, along with Beau (our 30-months-old Australian Labradoodle), wanted to beat the crowds and take advantage of the seasonal weather for a month beginning mid-May. After weeks of planning the itinerary and reserving RV sites, our nearly 8,000-mile journey began in Temple. We headed northwest in our 25-foot motorhome to the Grand Canyon. En route we took scenic drives through the Painted Desert, the Petrified Forest, the Loop Road from Sunset Crater Volcano to Wupatki National Monuments, and we visited Walnut Canyon. Our itinerary included Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, and Glacier National Park before crossing into Canada at East Glacier to enjoy the Waterton Lakes National Park. From there we headed to the Canadian Rockies, spending time in Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, and Yoho National Parks before re-entering the USA at Salish, Washington. We crossed by ferry to Olympic National Park, then continued along the coastal regions of Washington and Oregon. We drove scenic routes across Oregon, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico on our return home. We passed through numerous national monuments and forests, and into many Native American reservations. Along the way, we met a lot of nice people from more than a dozen countries, often attracted to Beau along the trails or campgrounds. Most of the national parks in the USA have restrictions for dogs on trails, but we were unlimited in Canada provided Beau was on a short leash. Words can not express the spectacular beauty in these places. As a landscape-wildlife enthusiast and photographer, I was delighted.
Although our “driving” force was to explore the Canadian Rockies and the Northwest Coast, the journey itself was the destination.
We were fortunate to have great weather and little traffic along scenic routes. Our plan was flexible, and we enjoyed unexpected drives past majestic Mount Shasta, through Lassen NP, along “the loneliest road” (rte. 50) in the high plains of Nevada, and through the canyonlands of Utah.
Some of the drives were not so nice, such as the high-speed congested driving around Salt Lake City, and scrub-board-like deteriorated interstate road surfaces in most states and West Glacier.
A sudden dust storm with high winds created unsafe driving in Abilene, worsened by hundreds of disoriented locusts hitting our windshield like hail. The haze from Northwest wildfires settled over Montana as we drove through. Another dust storm hit suddenly in Delta, Utah. Near the end of our journey, a dust storm with high winds followed by torrential rains along construction zones in Albuquerque were terrifying, to say the least.
However, each day brought new joys with spectacular scenery, enjoyable hikes, and unexpected discoveries and encounters. One of our favorite hikes was an early morning, cool hike along the South Rim Trail of the Grand Canyon, enjoying fabulous jaw-dropping views of the Bright Angel Trail, the river below, and stunning rock formations for a couple of miles to Maricopa Point and Hopi. The drive through Zion National Park, along dozens of steep switchbacks and through a mile-long tunnel with open views going East on Route 9 then returning, was incredibly moving. Majestic peaks, hoodoos, and fascinating landscapes of petrified sand dunes were everywhere.
Many small pull-off areas enabled us to hike a bit.
We stopped for lunch at an overlook of the “Checkerboard”, an area of petrified sand dunes with irregular horizontal lines in the cliffs and vertical lines from fractures. Like the painted desert and elsewhere there were colorful cliffs of limestone, sandstone, and mudstone with scattered green foliage of pines, junipers, sage, cottonwood in bloom, and shrubs.
Because of the size of our motorhome and restrictions related to pets, we could only drive the scenic route of Bryce Canyon beyond Bryce Point amphitheater. However, we had many opportunities to pull off for spectacular views of this plateau’s hoodoos, colorful cliffs, valleys, and pinnacles. The high elevations were cold, and we encountered some scattered rain and snow flurries that added to the ambiance. Beau found some piles of snow to play in and bathe off the dust of other trails.
Much of Glacier National Park was open except for the famous road to the sun and high elevations. We especially enjoyed the reflections of mountains and shorelines in the lakes and the thundering waterfalls and frothy mountain river cascades. Both West and East Glacier NP offered views of snow-covered mountains and forests of green pines and aspen. Some areas had been ravaged by prior forest fires and infestations laying many pines bare. We also had nice views of the Triple Divide Peak where water runs off to the Pacific Ocean, the Hudson Bay, and to rivers all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.
Our most challenging hike, and literally breath-taking, was a steep ¾ mile trail with a 750-foot elevation change to Bear Hump that overlooks the Waterton Lakes NP in Canada. Winds at the top were 40 to 60 mph gusts. We encountered dozens of longhorn mountain sheep, and elsewhere in the park saw black bears. A beautiful overlook of Emerald Bay and Linnet Lake was the attraction near the Prince of Wales Hotel. We visited all three lake areas and particularly enjoyed the scenery and hiking in Red Rock Canyon area, observing craggy snow-patched peaks, numerous waterfalls, and canyons of new pines erupting among the devastation of wildfires.
In Jasper, we hiked to Maligne Canyon with a bull elk trailing us for a while. Many elk also visited our campsite daily. At Medicine Lake the water was still with sensational reflections of the mountains and shoreline. A pair of bald-headed eagles were nesting in a tree there.
One of the most scenic drives in all of North America is among the Canadian Rockies and the Columbia icefields from Banff to Jasper in Alberta Canada. Incredible mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, lakes, and vistas overwhelm you for at least a hundred miles. Lake Louise is located along that parkway and is well known to be one of the prettiest. Early morning arrival is a necessity to see the reflections of the mountains among which it is nestled and to avoid crowds. We came across nearby Peyto Lake, which I believe was even more beautiful as one could see the glacier, its terminal moraine, and the turquoise-colored mountain lake it formed from a single overlook point high in the mountains.
In all of Canada, the air was fresh and clean, and we were lucky to have missed the haze of recent wildfires. In Kootenay NP we hiked along the steep half-mile trail overlooking Marble Canyon, a deep narrow gorge carved by glaciers and stream erosion and featuring a natural arch that once was the lip of a waterfalls now about a hundred feet lower. Elsewhere in British Columbia we hiked about four miles around Emerald Lake in Yoho NP, passing avalanche areas on the sunny side and rainforest on the other. The water is dense and too cold to support plant growth and fish, caused by suspended “rock flour” which is a silt made by the grinding action of glaciers. In Canada’s Glacier NP located in British Columbia, we hiked the Loop Brook trail that is moderately steep and winds through the dense pine forest above and along a fast-moving stream, highlighting views of stone pillars that used to support an 80-foot bridge for the railroads across the valley. The trail passed within view of a couple of glaciers. The drive through British Columbia toward Washington was fascinating with mountain ranges all the way. We carefully drove slowly along a ten-mile downhill stretch that exhibited incredible engineering to carve and widen the steep road that winds through Kicking Horse Pass. Stone cliffs at least a hundred feet high bordered one or both sides of the road.
A difficult, three-hour-eighty-five miles drive from Olympic NP to Cape Flattery, the northwesternmost point of the contiguous forty-eight states, was well worth enduring the many twists, turns, bumps, dips, rough pavement, and washout areas. A steep hike through a quiet forest down to the cliffs overlooking the blue-jaded waters of the Pacific Ocean was also worth it. White surf pounded rocks near the shore, nesting guillemots covered the cliffs on small islands, and other seabirds flew to and fro. A lighthouse was located at the cape. Two of our favorite hikes in Olympic NP were through the Ancient Groves of old forests and the hike through a similar forest to a four-headed raging waterfalls called Sol duc Falls.
Our highly anticipated drive along route 101 and the coasts of Washington and Oregon was everything we had hoped. Most of the passage in Washington was along two-lane winding roads through national forests that parallel the coast. The northernmost part of Oregon was through a lot of small fishing villages and dairy farms. Along most of the drive we could see the coastal waters, stopping at many waysides to view large rocks and islands off the coast. Surf was active with white, steady shallow waves lapping the rocks and beaches. We saw several lighthouses and passed along Cape Perpetua, the highest point along the Oregon coast, followed by views of distant giant sand dunes. We also took a brief tour along route 131 which took us past tidewater areas where people were wading and digging for clams, then drove up to Cape Meares with a great overlook of its lighthouse and famous arch rocks.
From Oregon’s coastal region to home we crossed scenic mountain routes in Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico. This family road trip was another memorable adventure that I’ll relive as I cull through a couple of thousand photos to create a personal photo journey book. Beau was a great traveler and never once asked “are we there yet?”! Although he did protest getting back into the motorhome after stops on those days of long drives, he clearly enjoyed hiking, exploring, meeting others, and returning home.
Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional travel series by Dr. Robert E. Burke, a local retired pediatrician and author of the “Buddy the Globetrotter” children’s travel adventure series. For more information visit chrogalipress.com