The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will take local students on an educational tour of Polynesia while exploring the Maori culture during this year’s annual “Hands On” program.
The program is usually held in person at the CAC, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Contemporaries decided to film the activities and post them online so that students may participate virtually.
Members of the organization filmed elements of the program on Wednesday with a limited audience to allow for social distancing.
“Since the kids can’t come to the CAC, we are bringing it to the kids,” Nell Spurlin, program chair, said. “It is a huge shift (in mentality) because we have always enjoyed having the kids there and being with them. That is kind of what this (event) is all about, and that can’t happen.”
The filming for the event included all stations in the program, which featured watercolor painting, a Samoan slap dance, displays of Polynesian artifacts and a play about the preservation of coral reefs.
Organizers invited students from St. Mary’s Catholic School to participate, along with members of the Un-Included Club.
Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-Included Club, said the two groups have done events together before and she thought it was a good activity for the children.
“We have a really good relationship, the CAC and the Un-Included Club, so it was a no-brainer for me and the programs here are amazing,” Collins said.
She said that there is value in teaching children about different cultures.
“So for our kids to come and be a part of this is valuable for all of them,” she said.
Spurlin said that while filming the “Hands On” activities was new to the organization, it would let other schools who might not have participated in the past get a chance to be involved.
Another benefit the change has brought for the event is the ability to include water colors, since previously the projects wouldn’t dry in time for the children to take them home. Spurlin said the stations at the event can be split, allowing teachers to allow for more time on each element.
She said the organization is still working out how they want to present each of the stations, but the videos will be posted on their YouTube channel with links given to the schools.
The organization originally hoped to release the videos in early October, but now might have to push that back due to the need for editing.
While the Contemporaries would like for the event to return to normal next year, Spurlin said they might take some lessons from what they learned from this event and use it in the future.
“We are just going to have to see how things go this year,” Spurlin said. “If it turns out that we can reach more students this way, it may be that in the future we include an online element and have that there for schools that are unable to come to the CAC or for students who missed it.”