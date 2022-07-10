AUSTIN — About an hour from Temple lies an incredible and immersive art experience that fills visitors with wonder!
I’ve wanted to visit Wonderspaces Austin for years now, and I’m glad to say it’s everything I’d thought it’d be and more.
This isn’t your mama’s art exhibit. It features 14 different artwork displays for visitors to view and even be a part of.
All the exhibits are noteworthy, but some of the coolest in my opinion, include “Into the Breath” by Stefano Ogliari Badessi, “Blooms” by John Edmark and “Sumbergence” by Squidsoup.
“Into the Breath” is a large Chinese dragon crafted out of teabags. Visitors can actually go inside of the creation and bask in the tranquility of the space. The size of this artwork is really impressive, both my roommate and I couldn’t imagine the time it took to piece everything together.
“Blooms” are 3D-printed sculptures that appear to move as they are spun underneath a strobe light. It was a really cool optical illusion to see the sculptures move in different ways.
By far my favorite artwork was “Submergence.” The installation has 8,064 points of light that change colors in difference sequences along with music.
It was by far the most mesmerizing and inspiring. It’s hard to explain how beautiful the light show was in words, but heavenly is the best way to describe it.
My roommate and I thoroughly enjoyed our visit. We were smiling from the moment we walked in to our hour-long drive home. I can’t recommend Wonderspaces Austin enough! It’s a great place to go with close friends, or even for date night.
For more information visit austin.wonderspaces.com.