WACO — In the six years that I have lived in the Central Texas area I have traveled to Waco very little. If you are familiar with any program that has run on HGTV, you’ll know of the show “Fixer Upper” starring Chip and Joanna Gaines. The show was the Waco natives’ claim to fame and it allowed them to open the Magnolia Market at the Silos in downtown Waco.
For fans of the hit show or anyone that appreciates anything aesthetically pleasing, Magnolia Market at the Silos is a paradise.
Visitors, whether into the show or not, can appreciate the effort that went into making each bit of land, and building on it, fit into the chic southern minimalistic style that the Gaines’ put into their products and the houses that they would refurbish on the show.
Anyone who knows me knows I love sweet snacks, especially cupcakes. So, I was most excited to check out the bakery. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, only a certain number of customers are allowed inside at a time, and there is usually a line out of the door to get in, but we showed up around 4 p.m. on a Thursday, so things were starting to wind down.
While we were waiting in line, an employee came by with a QR Code to scan so we could look at the menu while we were waiting. We decided to get three different cupcakes: strawberries ‘n cream, shiplap (vanilla) and lemon lavender.
We tried the strawberries ’n cream cupcake first and it’s one of the best cupcakes I’ve ever had. Even my roommate, who’s not very into sweets, was in love with it after the first bite.
After leaving the bakery we made our way to the Silos, which serve as the backdrop for countless selfies. Near the Silos are several tables for eating since there are several food trucks to choose from. Though many of them were closed when we got there, since they close at 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday, it was cool to see everything they have to offer. They even have a gourmet grilled cheese food truck that I’ll definitely have to check out next time.
We walked around the grounds and walked through Magnolia Home, a store that has several different set ups of bedroom, kitchen and living room furniture for visitors to purchase or be inspired by.
One piece that stuck out to me was a wall decoration that featured the phonetic alphabet, which is something I’ve heard a lot of since I started working at Fort Hood.
On our way out we had to check out the giftshop, which had clothes, books, and home and kitchen décor.
If you are into home renovation, a fan of “Fixer Upper” or a cupcake connoisseur like me, Magnolia is definitely the place to visit.