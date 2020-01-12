Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Allen West, who is an American political commentator, author and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Salado Area Republican Women
Salado Area Republican Women are hosting a candidates’ forum for Bell County primary candidates 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1991 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
The two candidates for the Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 have been invited. The group will limit speaking to those primary candidates who have Republican opponents. Unopposed candidates will have the opportunity to visit with attendees before and after the meeting as well as introducing themselves during the forum.
No reservations are needed. There is no charge to attend, but donations are requested to help defray the meeting room expense.
For information contact President Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or robmed@embarqmail.com.
Central Texas Photography Club
The Central Texas Photography Club will meet 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The competition subject is Christmas lights. The meeting is open to the public.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The Bookworms group will meet Monday; the group will meet for Canasta and the Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday; the group will meet for popcorn and bridge Wednesday; a meet and greet will be held Thursday; the Trailblazers group will meet Friday; the group will meet for Canasta Monday, Jan. 20; a Brunch and Snack Time Maj Jongg event will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21; a Fun Lunch event will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22; the group will meet for an Exploring Wines event Saturday, Jan. 25; and the group will meet for Valentine Bridge and the Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Tanglefoot EEA Club
The Tanglefoot EEA Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Members will discuss plans for the upcoming 15th annual Luncheon with Style, “Roaring Twenties,” which will be held March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion.
Club meeting luncheon will be soup. Members are asked to bring $3 for the meal. Anyone interested in joining the EEA Club is welcome to attend.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
An update on the scheduled annual Luncheon with Style, “Roaring Twenties,” will be provided. Additional discussions will include nominations of delegates for the upcoming spring conference and association officers.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Hilde Cort will be the hostess and also will present the program, “The Power of a Dream”.
For information call Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit BetaSigmaPhi.org/History.php.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Club members will sign up to assist with the Bell County Youth Fair set Feb. 1-8. Final plans are being made for the 15th annual Style Show set March 21 at Temple College. Lunch will be served with entertainment followed by the Style Show. Tickets may be purchased from any club member or by calling 254-931-4034.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Dr. Bill Cornelius will present “Knife Sharpening: The Cutting Edge”.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Jean Soldana will give a presentation on “Insects: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
