Books for Lunch
Retired U.S. Army Col. Renita Menyhert will be the guest speaker at the next Books for Lunch meeting, set for noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Menyhert served as a feature broadcaster and writer and covered everything from World War II to Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan with an emphasis on soldier human interest. She is the author of five books: “Ernie Pyle Was My Hero,” “Remember Pearl Harbor,” “Operation Vittles: Stories from the Berlin Airlift,” “The Latest Generation” and “Army Life: Up Close and Personal.”
Her program on Wednesday will be held in commemoration of Memorial Day.
Books for Lunch is sponsored by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council. All attendees may bring their lunch if they wish and the council will provide drinks.
Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton. Anyone interested in learning more about rock hunting and working with your treasures is invited to attend and share your experiences and questions with members and join the group. Membership is open to all.
After a short business meeting, refreshments will be available, followed by networking and the program. The program for May is “Stabilizing Turquoise At Home.”
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women’s group has announced that tickets are now available for its annual Fine China Luncheon and fundraiser, which will take place on June 6 in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and the event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests who arrive early will have the opportunity to view decorated tables and vote for their favorite. First and second place awards will be given to the tables with the most votes.
The event also will include a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will help support conservative causes, including military, civic, and educational campaign projects. Two scholarships also are awarded annually.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by mailing a check made out to SARW PAC, c/o Barclay McCort, 406 Royal View Road, Salado, TX 76571. Reserved tables of seven or eight are available, but are limited. Participants are asked to provide an email or cell phone number to confirm receipt. Some group seating is available when checks are sent together.
For information contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-760-4266.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, May 15, at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration and networking will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Jon Spiers, a former surgeon, veteran and attorney, will speak about the Texas border.
RSVP is required with a lunch and costs $20. Participants may prepay on eventbrite.com. For information email contactctrw@gmail.com.
NAACP banquet
The NAACP Temple Branch will hold its annual Senior Achievement and Scholarship banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Temple College Pavilion.
Temple High School graduating seniors in attendance and scholarship recipients will be recognized.
Cost is $25 per person and reserved tables of eight are available for $200. Registration is available on eventbrite.com.
The guest speaker will be Morris Smith, third vice president of public affairs, communications and sustainability for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
For information contact Virginia Leak, education chair, at 254-217-1920 or vleak97177@aol.com.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for May are: 5/8 Bookworms, 5/9 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/12 TGIF, 5/13 Couples Night Out, 5/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 5/16 Bunco, 5/17 Popcorn Bridge, 5/18 Meet & Greet, 5/19 Trailblazers, 5/20 Exploring Wines, 5/22 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 5/23 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/24 Sassy Singles and Fun Lunch, and 5/27 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar, “Landscaping with Native Plants,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in the learning center at the Texas AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Christy Reese will explain how drought tolerant native plants will add to beauty to your landscape while preserving water. She will provide recommendations of native plants for your yard and address how plant selection is critical to a successful landscape.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association in partnership with the Harker Heights Activities Center will hold a special seminar, “Texas Superstar Perennials,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Sylvia Maegden will discuss deer-resistant plants, as well as pollinators and other perennial Texas Superstars that can be used in landscaping. Registration for the seminar opens on May 8 and will be available online at bit.ly/3XL5RdD. For information contact Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5456.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
The recent District 8 spring conference that was hosted by Leon County will be discussed as well as the upcoming TEEA state conference scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 in Beaumont.
After the business meeting, light refreshments will be served and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a work session creating plarn for donation to the Mad Matters group for construction of sleep mats for the homeless.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will not meet on Monday. The meeting date has been changed to Wednesday, May 17.
For information contact Gayle at 254-742-5431.
Little Flock Cemetery Association
The Little Flock Cemetery Association will hold its annual homecoming on May 7. The cemetery is located three miles east of Temple off State Highway 53 (turn right on Little Flock Road and then left on Cemetery Road).
A meal will be served at noon followed by a business meeting. Those who plan on attending are asked to bring a picnic lunch to share as well as tables and folding chairs.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness. For information call 254-771-3638.