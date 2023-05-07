Adult spelling bee

The Temple Literacy Council recently hosted its inaugural “Spellabration,” an adult spelling bee, at the Temple Civic Theatre. The event featured ten teams of spellers from various organizations and businesses in the Temple area. Pictured from left are: Beverly Luedke, judge; Shirley Gaines and David Thomas, first place winners sponsored by Grace Presbyterian Church; and Richard Schneider (holding trophy), treasurer of the Temple Literacy Council.

 Courtesy photo

Books for Lunch