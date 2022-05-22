Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be June 2.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail. com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for May are: 5/23 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 5/24 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/25 Fun Lunch, and 5/26 Heritage Seekers.
Bell County Retired School Employee Association
Bell County Retired School Employee Association’s membership drive officially started March 1 for the 2022-2023 year. The dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or with our new PayPal app at PayPal.me/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com or Membership Chairwoman Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
Those who register will have their name entered in a drawing for a free membership. Also, any member that brings in two new members, will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to Pignettis. The drawing will take place on be Sept. 1. Members must join before June 1 to have their name in the directory. To find the registration form online go to bit.ly/BCRSEA or visit the BCRSEA Facebook page.
An executive board retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 2 at Temple ISD administration building located in the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
Yearbooks will be mailed to paid members in August. Members are reminded to keep track of all of their volunteer hours for the month and email the total to Paul Parker at pfparker67@gmail.com.
The group would like to thank Dr. Robin Battershell for an excellent job serving as president for two very challenging years and for the group’s monthly newsletter, which will resume in August.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters funeral home
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several support groups.
Widows and Widowers Connections meets at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Compassionate Friends meets at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.
A dementia and Alzheimer’s disease support group meets at 6 p.m. every Friday. Donuts and Discussions are held at 7:30 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month. A Grief Share group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for May 24 will be Jennifer Ramirez, executive director for special programs at Belton ISD.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. The guest speaker will be Coleman Hampton, director of the Bell County Museum. Also, plans are underway for the group’s annual June Picnic.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
