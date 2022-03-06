Belton Senior Center, Feb. 18

1st Martha Hoyt and Robbie Lang

2nd Ed Phillips and Ken Potter

3rd Donald and Barbara Johnson

Belton Senior Center, Feb. 25

1st Bobbie Phillips and Betty Campbell

2nd Donald and Barbara Johnson

3rd Geri Gaffney and Ken Camp

Sammons Senior Center, Feb. 15

North/South

1st Teresa Dollar/Terry Bedsole

2nd Irv Cummings/JoAnn Nalle

3rd Mary Wilson/Lois Miller

East/West

1st Linda Smith/Maxine Johnson

2nd B. Kermode/O. Messenger

3rd Marilyn Jenkins/Mike Adams

Sammons Senior Center, Feb. 18

North/South

1st Maxine Johnson/Linda Smith

2nd Evanelle/Mike

3rd Irv Cummings/JoAnn Nalle  

East/West

1st T. Bedsole/O. Messenger

2nd John Christner/Jean Gearke

3rd Mark/Connie Bruscato

Sammons Senior Center, Feb. 22

North/South

1st Maxine Johnson/Linda Smith

2nd Irv Cummings/JoAnn Nalle

3rd Beverly Kermode/Owen Messenger

East/West

1st Mary Wilson/Lois Miller

2nd John Christner/Jean Gehrke

3rd Mark/Connie Bruscato