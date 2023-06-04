Many fiddle players begin their music careers playing classical violin. Not Brandy Clarke — she’s 100 percent fiddle.
“I never played an instrument until I was 16,” she said earlier this week. “My dad decided we were going to start a family bluegrass band, so he bought us all instruments. My brother got a banjo and my sister an upright bass. Mom played guitar, my dad played mandolin, and I got a fiddle.”
The Possum Ridge Ramblers were a hit at nursing homes and local bluegrass festivals, and the family even traveled to an event in Missouri.
“We were together for about two years, but it stopped when I started classes at McLennan Community College,” she said. “I still played some, and I took lessons from Dick Gimble, Johnny Gimble’s son.”
In his prime, Johnny Gimble was considered the top Western swing fiddler in the country. Dick also played fiddle, plus just about every other instrument with strings.
Clarke grew up in Hubbard listening to the hard country sounds of Johnny Horton, Johnny Bush and Merle Haggard. The only time she was exposed to Czech music was during frequent visits to Czech Stop bakery in West for kolaches.
She thought the music was interesting, but she never dreamed it would someday be her bread and butter.
“I was into classic Ray Price and those honky tonk sounds,” Clarke said. “About five years ago, I started playing with Jerry Haisler & the Melody 5. Jerry, Billy Pitts and I also perform as Trio. Between those two bands — and I also play with Bob Appel of Austin a lot — I’m on stage up to five nights a week.”
Haisler called Clarke a “versatile and accomplished fiddler.”
“She is a quick learner and can play music of all genres,” he said. “She plays several times a week with a variety of bands and musicians, and she quickly adapts to whomever she joins.”
“To play with Brandy is a joy. She has a great, easy-going personality and is loved by her many fans. I’m so happy that I get to play music with her whether it’s in our Trio or the Melody 5.”
Clarke said she has developed a love for Czech music.
“I find it fascinating,” she said. “I have two daughters — Acuff-Rose and Twila — and they’ve heard Czech music all of their lives. They really don’t know they aren’t Czech.”
Acuff-Rose, in case you are wondering, is named after Acuff-Rose Publishing Co., owned by music legends Roy Acuff and Fred Rose.
“I was named after that song by Looking Glass,” she said. That song, Brandy, was a No. 1 hit in 1972.
“The girls come to a lot of Jerry gigs so everyone knows them,” Clarke said. “The gigs are very family friendly. My husband, Bryce, plays guitar for Aaron Watson, so he’s on the road a lot. We met 20 years ago at the Bartlett Street Dance. We were both performing.”
Brandy and Bryce have recorded a country album in 2013 containing some original songs, and another one is likely in the couple’s future. But Clarke said an album with Trio or the Melody 5 is unlikely.
“Jerry won’t let us do an album,” she said with a big grin. “He says every time the group records, the band’s lineup falls apart. He really likes this version of the Melody 5 and doesn’t want to ruin it. He’s right, we have a really fun lineup, and I don’t want us to split either.”