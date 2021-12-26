Area senior citizens’ Christmas will be a little brighter, thanks to the efforts of local schoolchildren and the staff of Amy’s Attic Self Storage.
More than 1,000 Christmas cards were recently distributed to area senior citizen homes as part of the Amy’s Attic Community Through Cards program.
“Each year, local grade school students voluntarily handwrite simple and inspiring Merry Christmas cards to seniors who may not be able to entertain visitors due to COVID exposure or out-of-state family members,” Robert Vamvas, director of operations for Amy’s Attic, said in a news release.
Fire department donation
Amy’s Attic also announced a recent craft festival benefiting the Salado Volunteer Fire Department was a success.
In October, more than 2,500 local residents and friends participated in Amy’s Attic Self Storage’s biannual craft festival.
Held at the Salado location, Amy’s Attic hosted over 60 crafters and food truck vendors with all proceeds from the rental of space being contributed directly to the Salado Fire Department.
The fire department received $5,425 from the festival.
Chandra Howard, area manager for Amy’s Attic, said the company participates in community outreach efforts to thank its customers, the local business community and first responders for “just being truly the finest neighbors in all of Texas.”
Howard said the company is planning more community outreach programs for 2022.