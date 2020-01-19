FORT HOOD — It’s a new year and a new location for the Fort Hood Resiliency Campus, but the excellence of its programs has not changed.
The Resiliency Campus Headquarters is now located on the fifth floor of the Shoemaker Center, and is still providing services that are assisting soldiers and their families with strengthening their physical, emotional and mental fitness.
“The Resiliency Campus facilitates readiness and resiliency through the Fort Hood community through the integration of holistic mind, body, and spirit programs and education in order to strengthen the Army profession and improve unit readiness,” Resiliency Campus commander Capt. Ashley Cooper explained.
Soldiers and the Fort Hood community have a variety of programs and services to use through the Resiliency Campus, which includes: the Applied Functional Fitness Center, Master Resilience Training, the R2 Performance Center, Military and Family Life Counseling Center, Army Wellness Center, Warrior Adventure Quest and more.
These services are available to help people personally and professionally, all which provide tools to make sure their lives during the duty day and outside of duty hours are balanced. For those who are struggling with putting everyday life into perspective, or want to strengthen their resilience in order to prepare for overwhelming periods of life, then MRT course is a considerable program for them to attend. For those who may need guidance on dealing with issues such as stress, deployment preparation or even in need of family counseling, the Military and Family Life Counseling Center offers confidential sessions. From financial advice to nutritional services, the Resiliency Campus offers support to help strengthen people’s overall quality of life.
“Our team is able to exercise initiative by developing themselves as creative problem solvers,” 1st. Sgt. Pablo Ureste, Resiliency Campus, said. “We are challenged to provide first class support to all soldiers, dependents, retirees and Department of Defense contractors stationed at Fort Hood and the surrounding community.”
All programs offered through the Resiliency Campus are designed to maintain a welcoming environment so that all participants of their programs always feel comfortable, including their gym. Soldiers like Sgt. Christian Pena, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has made the Applied Functional Fitness Center his “workout home” because of the gym’s comfortable atmosphere.
“The staff seems to allow you to get your best workout in,” Pena said. “They let us drop weights and be loud, and they don’t interrupt us or we don’t have to worry about anyone knit picking at each other. It is a pretty cool gym to go to.”
“We are more than willing to assist people who come to work out without a plan,” Spc. Jose Oviedo, 297th Inland Cargo Ttransfer Company, said, a soldier staffed at the fitness center. “We have all the equipment, that is necessary, that can help soldiers in working up to what they need for the Army Combat Fitness Test, the Best Warrior Competition or even just for training on their own in order to remain their best for themselves and the Army.”
The Soldier-run physical fitness center is family-oriented, similarly to the other programs the Resiliency Campus has to offer. Physical training outside of the designated time it is performed with the unit-level is essential to soldier readiness. But soldiers with families often have a hard time incorporating it into their schedule outside of duty hours.
“Kids are allowed in here, under parental supervision,” Oviedo said. “We do what we can to help the soldiers and their spouses out. It helps give them peace of mind when they know they can train without having to worry about childcare.”
For the soldiers who want their families to be involved in their physical training, Applied Fitness Functional Fitness Center also provides services that can allow families to engage in fitness together.
“We have classes available for families also, including yoga and prenatal yoga,” Oveido said.
The commander added, for those who seek coaching in leadership development, the R-2 Performance Center is a program to consider.
“The R2 Performance Expert’s duties include observation of performances and tasks, engaging in conversation with soldiers and leaders, conducting workshops, facilitating obstacle courses and other challenges, and attending training meetings,” Cooper explained. “They are able to make assessments with unit leadership and then create a customized coaching plan to address those needs and support the upcoming training events in question.”
The size and length of coaching sessions may involve a team or small group, a squad, platoon or an entire company, depending on the purpose as well as availability. Furthermore, sessions vary from a few minutes in length to an hour or more.
To accommodate the needs of the attendees, the sessions may take place in classrooms, conference rooms, training rooms, in the motor pool, outside of the unit’s headquarters, at an obstacle course, under a tree, at a Fort Hood live-fire area, training area or at the R2 Performance Center. The program is also extended to families of soldiers, even offering services such as teen clinics.
The Resiliency Campus is a resource hub that can be beneficial for units in need of morale and team building, new soldiers in need of increasing mental toughness for an upcoming deployment, families in need of assistance with their mental toughness and even retirees who are seeking support and guidance for their transition into becoming a civilian. The variety of services offered ensures the outcome for people to be ready and resilient in all aspects of their lifestyle.
“If you are looking for assistance, please reach out to us and we will provide you with the first class assistance that you deserve,” Ureste said.
For more information about the Resiliency Campus, visit facebook.com/forthoodresiliencycampus/ or call 254-285-5693.