Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet Saturday, Feb. 8, at the VFW building at 101 W. Ave. A in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10 a.m. The group’s newest members will share stories about their ancestors. Members installed at the group’s January meeting were Jane Pitts, Linda Hays and Robin Lechuga.
The chapter welcomes any interested lady age 16 and older who would like to be part of the group through membership or associate membership.
In March, the chapter is planning a trip and tour of the governor’s mansion in Austin.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for Chat N Canasta Feb. 3; the group’s monthly luncheon and a Popcorn Bridge meeting will take place Feb. 5; a Couple’s Night Out will be held Feb. 8; the Bookworms will meet Feb. 10; the group will meet for canasta and the Singing Bluebonnet will meet Feb. 11; and a TGIF lunch will take place Feb. 14.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Women’s Federation Clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Mary Ann Everett will give a presentation on gardening tips to attract butterflies and other pollinating insects.
Gardeners of all ages are welcome to attend.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet and hold a federal candidate forum Monday, Feb. 17, at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. No reservations are required.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday, Feb. 17, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. No reservations are required.
The topic will be judicial candidates.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, will speak in commemoration of Black History Month. A Belton native, Harrison worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. shorty before his assassination. He also worked as a reporter for Jet magazine, KCEN-TV, and the Temple Daily Telegram.
Those who attend may bring their lunch and the Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday, Feb. 3, for a tour of Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Attendees need to RSVP for lunch.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will meet 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Rayvone McCray will speak about the Baylor Scott & White Drive for Seniors program. She will provide driving tips and will address safety issues that will help motorists be safer on the road.
Meetings are open to all retired educators and retired school employees. For information call 254-534-0080.
Reviews and stories at the CAC
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is presenting professional book reviewers and storytellers throughout the year as part of its humanities programs, in the tradition of the Review Club. The meetings are open to the public. Reviews are held 2 p.m. in a CAC ballroom, followed by refreshments.
This year there is a series of monthly reviews through March 5. The next storyteller will be Decee Cornish on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Cornish will present his story: “You can pick your friends but you can’t pick...”. The story is about friends, family and events that influence his life and the world around him.
Raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward, Cornish attended Prairie View University then joined the military and served around the world. He traveled and lived among people of five continents, experiencing their culture, learning their history, and hearing their stories. Cornish began his storytelling career at a non-profit youth facility for disadvantaged and at-risk children. He uses his stories to teach, motivate, inspire, and often just to entertain.
The next session will be March 5 with Susan Boone presenting “Learning to See” by Elise Hooper.
Individual tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. For information call 254-773-9926.
Submission guidelines: Club new items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.