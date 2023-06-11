Miller Springs

Miller, a dog owned by Samantha Harms, takes in the scenery at Miller Springs Nature Center. The scenic area is 260 acres and is located immediately to the east of the Lake Belton Dam.

 Samantha Harms/Fort Cavazos Sentinel

BELTON — Throughout the summer, I am always looking for a place that has few people and invites a peaceful moment. When doing a little search on the internet, I found Miller Springs Nature Center.