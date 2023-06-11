BELTON — Throughout the summer, I am always looking for a place that has few people and invites a peaceful moment. When doing a little search on the internet, I found Miller Springs Nature Center.
The center is a 260-acre scenic natural area, according to the city of Temple’s website. The park is located immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam, between the Leon River and 110-foot-high bluffs. Miller Springs opened as a park after construction of the Belton Dam and Lake in 1954, according to Temple. Both the cities of Temple and Belton currently manage the area.
It is an incredibly beautiful place. The scenery is filled with lush greenery, prairie grasses, wildflowers and water ways, including a waterfall. Visitors can enjoy hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, wildlife observation, fishing and picnicking.
I went to the park with my girlfriend, Jess, and our dog, who is named Miller ironically. We hiked our way through a few bits and pieces of different trails, trying to find the waterfall. The trails are not well marked, something I was not aware of prior to visiting. Printing a map out or spending a little extra time studying a map online would have been helpful prior to visiting.
We did eventually find the waterfall though, and while small, it is very sweet. We were able to enjoy several moments of the running water in shade, something that can be especially important as summer rolls on here in Central Texas.
The other issue that we ran into was the grass and plants were rather overgrown in several spots. Normally, this isn’t an issue for us, however we were unprepared as we were wearing shorts. It is important that all visitors take caution, as it is likely there are unseen critters.
Despite activating all of my allergies and getting lost a little bit, I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the park. It is absolutely a gorgeous spot, especially amongst the wildflowers and thick forested spots. If you are looking for a place to get away from people for a little bit or wanting to enjoy a new nature spot, I highly recommend visiting Miller Springs Nature Center.
The completely-free nature center is open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk every day of the year.