FORT HOOD — What started as a normal delivery turned into a life and death situation, causing a labor and delivery team at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to quickly take action during an emergency delivery that saved both mother and newborn over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.
Knowing the risks of natural labor after having a caesarean delivery two years earlier, Jimnalita Calo-Dorres, wife of Sgt. Carlos Santiago, an information technology specialist with 1st Cavalry Division, made the request to her doctor during visits throughout her pregnancy all the way to labor and deliver, to have this delivery naturally.
During her labor, the team identified a problem in the laboring mother’s fetus and rapidly initiated lifesaving steps, and mother and baby, Hannah Sophia, are now safely recovering.
“We are doing very well considering we just went through a major surgery,” commented Calo-Dorres, when asked about the pair’s recovery.
“Dr. (Hector) Diaz-Lopez worked quickly and, thanks to him and the other staff, we are alive,” Calo-Dorres said. “I will live my entire life in gratitude with the staff and the doctor for saving both of us.”
In most cases, only the mother or baby survives, but they saved us both, she went on to say.
The team recognized signs that were abnormal and immediately called an alert, which activated multiple teams, commented Dr. Diana Villazanakretzer, medical and maternal-fetal medicine doctor, and surgeon, who was on the team that helped with the delivery.
“I thought the communication between our teams, which is the obstetrical team, the neonatal intensive care team, anesthesia, circulating nurse and labor team, were very efficient, very quickly. We had all of the team members that we needed and we did well,” Villazanakretzer said.
Villazanakretzer went on to say that, to be prepared, the teams train for events like this through monthly multi-disciplinary simulation center and review scenarios in meeting and sessions in which events like this could happen.
“We had an in-tune team,” she said. “The communication was very clear. The announcement through our devices was very clear. We were all there in the appropriate timeframe, and God’s will, we were all there and she (Calo-Dorres) did great in delivering the sweet kiddo.”