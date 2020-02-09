Local Valentine’s Day events will offer something for all ages to enjoy, from a singles mixer to a father daughter dance to a classic date at the movies.
Singing Valentines
Quartets from the Texas Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus will be delivering Singing Valentines in Temple, Waco, Killeen and surrounding communities all day Friday.
Quartets will deliver two songs, a silk rose, a Valentine card along with a smile that can last a lifetime. For more information, or to order a Valentine call 855-770-0497.
Date night at the movies
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host a Valentine’s Day Date Night Friday.
Doors will open and live entertainment provided by Mark Warren Music will begin 5:30 p.m. A gourmet meal, catered by Pig & Pickle food truck, will be served to guests as their seats at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of “Casablanca” at 7 p.m.
Tickets include music, dinner, drinks, desert, gifts and popcorn for the movie. Tickets can be purchased online at TheBeltonianTheatre.com or at the theatre during opening hours.
Valentine’s Dance
A Valentine’s Dance will be held 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Music will be provided by Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition. Coffee and punch will be provided, and everyone is encouraged to bring light finger foods for sharing during intermission. Singles and couples are welcome. Admission costs $5 per person.
Singles Awareness Day
Barrow Brewing Company will host a Singles Awareness Day Mixer from 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Everyone is welcome to meet at the brewery, 108 Royal Street in Salado, for a fun evening of Singles Bingo, local craft beer and live music.
Storytime Valentine’s Party
The Lena Armstrong Public Library in Belton will host a Storytime Valentine’s Party from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Storytime will include crafts and snacks. The library is located at 301 E. First Ave.
Bee My Valentine
Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E US Highway 190 in Rogers, will host an afternoon of Valentine’s-themed fun from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Wine & Sign art class, hosted by That Art Place, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets are sold separately at ThatArtPlaceStudio.com. The event will also include an eggshell gardening and planting station with Wolfgang’s Garden, refill and do-it-yourself body oils with Screw Plastic and Klaru, photo opportunities, food and more.
Parking and admission are free, and dogs on leashes are welcome.
Father Daughter Dance
Dads and daughters can spend a special evening together Valentine’s Day weekend during the 21st annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble.
The dance, hosted by Temple Parks and Recreation will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third Street in Temple. The dance will include music, concessions, a photo booth and professional photographer.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Admission is limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.