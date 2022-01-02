For many Central Texas residents, the holidays and new year are a time of joy celebration. But for Killeen-area children in foster care, the holiday season is one of the hardest.
While the Bell County foster care system is working hard to provide kids with a brighter future, one of the first steps toward safety usually happens in a tiny room within the local Child Protective Services offices called Rainbow Room.
“Rainbow Rooms are emergency resource centers available to Child Protective Service caseworkers to help them meet the critical needs of abused and neglected children entering the foster care system,” said David Woodberry, chair of the Bell County Child Welfare Board.
CPS has children in care ranging in ages from 1 to 18.
The Rainbow Rooms are stocked with new items such as clothing, shoes, toys, games and school supplies, as well as everyday necessities such as diapers, bottles, pacifiers, personal hygiene items, formula, foods and snacks.
“Every item in the Rainbow Room is donated or purchased from donated funds,” Woodberry said.
Similar to a store-like setting, these rooms allow CPS caseworkers to go “shopping” for children in need, providing necessary support for each child and foster families.
The items found in Rainbow Rooms help meet the basic living needs for children when removal from their home becomes necessary. The mission is to assist CPS caseworkers in getting the items needed for the children immediately, day or night.
According to Woodberry, the Rainbow Rooms also prevent children and foster families from becoming a part of the Department of Family Protective Service system.
While the number of children in foster care dropped from 856 in September to 776 in December, the count can significantly fluctuate throughout the year.
“This number will be higher throughout the year, depending on the family situation,” Woodberry said. “When COVID-19 hit, the numbers were higher.”
Reasons for children to enter the foster care system are plentiful.
“The primary reason for a rise in the number is physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect,” Woodberry said. “Other reasons are less income, lack of a stable home environment, poor parenting and few resources. The typical example of how children end up in care is physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect.”
The public can help prevent children from becoming a part of the welfare system by ensuring that family members and friends are aware of the signs of child abuse.
Common signs of child abuse include sudden changes in a child’s behavior, including aggression, anger or hostility, changes in school performance, withdrawal from friends or usual activities, an apparent lack of supervision, unexplained injuries such as burns, bites or bruises, depression, anxiety or unusual fears.
While the Rainbow Rooms are a small part of the foster care system, they play an essential role in caring for children in need.
“They serve foster families by ensuring the children taken into care have a normalized transition as possible,” Woodberry said.
The youth organization Leo from the Killeen Lions Club is one of many community groups that regularly deliver donations to the Bell County Rainbow Rooms.
“Our organization is all about helping the community, including kids in need in our area,” said Leo group member Juan Acosta. “The Rainbow Rooms needed help with getting toys, clothes, toilet items — especially during Christmas — so we delivered.”
Acosta was especially proud of a donation his group dropped off earlier this year.
“A couple of months ago, we got duffle bags for the kids, so they don’t need to carry their stuff in plastic bags or trash bags,” he said.
This time, the Leo group mainly donated clothes, toiletries and baby essentials such as bottles, which are some of the most needed items throughout the year.
Other necessary but scarce items include shoes, diapers, formula, hygiene products, school supplies, socks, underwear and cleaning supplies.
The public can help children in foster care by donating essential items to the Bell County Rainbow Rooms or by making a monetary donation to the Bell County Child Welfare Board.
Donations can be dropped off at any Child Protective Service office in Killeen and Temple or the Linnemann Realty office at 3402 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It’s best to schedule a drop-off appointment with the Linnemann Realty office at 254-628-9272.