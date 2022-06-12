FORT HOOD — While the world was glued to the television watching Great Britain celebrate their queen’s platinum jubilee, the installation and the local community joined in the celebration with a Come Together – Fort Hood concert, June 4, behind the Lone Star Conference Center.
According to Maj. Gen. Michael R. Keating, deputy commanding general for support (U.K.), III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, the concert celebrated the 70th anniversary of the reign of her majesty, the Queen of England.
Keating is in a unique position as a British general serving as deputy commanding general at Fort Hood.
More than a liaison officer, he serves as an integral part of the Fort Hood leadership team that oversees the sustainment, logistics and maintenance required to deploy in exercises or in operations.
He said it wasn’t all that unusual for both countries to celebrate in this platinum jubilee given the close partnership between the American and British forces.
“It’s a really big weekend for us,” he said. “So, we invited the folks on Fort Hood and the local community to come and join us today in celebration with music, especially the 1st Cavalry Band and ‘The British are Coming’ Band.”
Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, lead singer, 1st Cav. Div. Band, said events like this helps bridge the gap between Fort Hood and the neighboring communities.
He said it’s been a gradual effort to get back to normal following the COVID pandemic.
“It’s great to see and participate in celebrations like these,” he said.
Despite the near 100-degree temperatures, the crowd enthusiastically greeted the bands and enjoyed the afternoon festivities, including games for the kids, food vendors and, of course, the music.