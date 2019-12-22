The Friends of the Temple Public Library will present “The North Pole Rescue” with Silly Sparkles the Elf, a free holiday puppet and magic show Monday.
The show will begin 10:30 a.m. in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Erin Gains, Youth Services Librarian said this will be the second year for the library to present a Christmas show for children.
“I think the past four years, the Friends of the Library have sponsored a children’s performer during the school winter break, and we had Sparkles come last year and she was a big hit,” she said. “And since she had a Christmas-themed show we decided to have her back this year.”
Gaines said during previous years the winter show hadn’t necessarily been Christmas-themed, but the library staff wanted to offer something for students while they were on their break.
She said Silly Sparkles the Elf’s performance will include puppetry and humor. Gaines said the show is ideal for ages 3 and up, and parents can enjoy it as well.
The Temple Public Library is also currently hosting its Winter Reading Program, presented by Friends of the Library.
Gaines said the reading program is open to children of all ages.
“All they need to do to participate is stop by the Children’s Reference Desk and pick up a reading log, and they just log the books that they read until Jan. 10,” she said.
Participants can bring back their filled-out reading log from Jan. 10-24 to receive a free book and prize bag.
For more information on the holiday show or Winter Reading Challenge, call the Children’s Reference Desk at 254-298-5557.