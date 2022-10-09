Creativity and education will be on full display this week as a new event takes place in Temple.
Crafter’s Convention, a new event that will feature vendors and instructors from across the state, will host its first event starting Friday. The convention aims to be both a place for residents to shop for art and a place where they can take classes to pick up new skills.
The event will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention & Civic Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brenda Johnson, chief executive officer for the group, said she helped start the event to bring together the Central Texas crafting community.
“Through Crafter’s Convention, we are seeking to support and grow the base of crafters in Texas and nationally,” Johnson said. “We want to encourage everyone from those who have never crafted before in their lives to professional crafters to come together, learn new skills, have fun and support Texas businesses.”
Organizers said the event will feature two types of tickets, those for people who just want to shop and another for attendees who wish to take advantage of the available classes.
Desirae Mills, president of the organization, said the event will have more than 70 classes throughout the three day event, with each on its own type of craft.
Classes offered will range from cookie decorating, candle making, knitting and book folding to more traditional crafts such as painting and woodworking.
Mills said the convention also will have classes for those who already know a craft but want to improve their skills.
“We have designed our event to be accessible to both newbies who are craft-curious and crafting experts,” Mills said. “Our classes are broken down into beginner and intermediate skill levels so that everyone feels supported and capable of crafting at Crafter’s Convention.”
Mills said the convention’s more than 60 vendors will be the ones to host the classes.
Attendees of the classes will have the choice between watching the demonstration and participating, with those trying the craft still needing to pay for the materials.
Residents from across the state have already shown interest in the event, including those from Dallas and Houston.
“I don’t know how they are hearing about it, but we do have people from all over Texas who are attending this event,” Mills said.
Both Mills and Johnson live in Bell County and wanted to bring the convention to Temple first to show their support.
“We love this community and felt like this is an opportunity to bring something new and different to Central Texas,” Mills said. “This is our home base and where we wanted to start this business and extend out from here. We are always going to come back to this area.”
While the Temple event is the first, Mills said it won’t be the last as the organization has already booked events for next year in Waco and Killeen.
Those interested in attending can find tickets at www.crafterscon.com.