Mobile Learning Adventure, a traveling exhibit that teaches parents the importance of an early childhood education while having fun with their kids, will make a one-day stop April 7 at the Temple Children’s Museum.
“This educational exhibit allows parents and children to engage in unique, interactive activities such as visiting a learning kiosk, imagining the future or exploring the difference between a need and a want,” said Emily Smith, executive director of the local museum.
“It’s a great way to discover how everyday moments are learning opportunities,” she said.
The event will be part of the April 7 First Friday activities in Downtown Temple. The exhibit will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free.
“We’re super excited,” Smith said. “We usually only do First Friday quarterly, and we did one in March. But then we received an offer from PNC Bank for an April exhibit. We thought it would be a great opportunity to introduce people to our museum.”
Smith said Mobile Learning Adventure will be set up in tents in the museum’s courtyard.
The exhibit is part of PNC’s Grow Up Great, a $350 million, multi-year bilingual initiative that started in 2004 to help prepare kids for success in school and life.
Mobile Learning Adventure includes a “When I Grow Up” station where kids dress up as different professionals and have their photo imposed on an appropriate background. Parents can take home activity books and learning kits that demonstrate how to take everyday moments and turn them into learning opportunities.
“At the beginning of the adventure, families receive a Passport Booklet that guides them on a journey to four activity stations,” Smith said. “Upon completion of each activity, kids receive an achievement badge sticker to add to the corresponding page in their passport.”
Making Choices Disc Run: This activity teaches kids the difference in “wants” and “needs” and is a foundation for making good financial choices in the future.
When I Grow Up: Children dress as the profession of their choice and have their images superimposed on a career-related background. Costume choices include astronaut, athlete, ballerina, chef, doctor, firefighter, teacher, scientist and members of the military.
Craft Area: This area consists of a staffed table where children will be provided a stencil with various shapes and they learn to draw items using the shapes provided.
Storytelling Tree: This station will encourage dialogue between parents and kids by having the child write “When I Grow Up, I want to be a ….” on a paper leaf and attaching it to the tree.