Whitlee Casey grew up on country music.
“One of my favorite memories as a kid was watching and listening to my dad play country songs on his guitar at the kitchen table,” he said.
Those moments over the years developed a passion and recently kickstarted a dream to pursue a career in the industry — a decision that is already paying off.
Last month, Casey — who performs under the stage name Landon Heights — was named the traditional country vocalist of the year at the eighth annual Josie Music Awards in Nashville. The event, which promotes the independent music industry, was held at the Grand Ole Opry House.
“The evening included award presentations, performances and special surprise moments,” Tinamarie Passantino, a co-owner and the chief operating officer of the Josie Music Association, said in a news release. “The air was filled with electricity.”
Casey emphasized how that environment still feels like a dream.
“Sunday, (Oct. 23) was a night in my music career that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said in a Facebook post. “You’re up there on the biggest stage in country music where so many of your all-time favorites have stood receiving a national independent award for country vocalist.”
Casey noted how connections were made and strengthened before, during and after the program.
“One of the coolest parts about the trip to Nashville and being at the Josie’s was that I finally got to meet my producers in person,” he said. “We’ve worked together making music for five years now over emails, text, and phone calls. Pretty cool to work remotely but over those five years I’ve been blessed to begin an awesome friendship with these guys where they just feel like extra family.”
Now, Casey and his band are focused on what lies ahead after holding their final performance of the year during the 2022 Texas Country Music Showdown last weekend at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
“Man, what a year. Thankful for my band and support team for putting in so much work and killing it this year,” he said. “Love each of y’all and look forward to doing it again next year! 2023 is gonna be bigger and better.”
Casey also has a message for his fans.
“Thank you for believing in me and supporting me to where I could even get to this point,” he said.