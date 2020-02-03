1970 Temple HS
Temple High School class of 1970 will hold its 50th reunion March 27-29. Friday’s activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet at Ratibor Country Grill at 10226 FM 2086, Temple. Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. at the THS parking lot. At 6 p.m. meet at the Grand Ball Room at the Hilton Garden Inn for a silent auction, dinner, dancing and fellowship. Sunday meet at Hilton Garden Inn at 10 a.m. for brunch and goodbyes. All activities are Dutch treat. Deadline for registration and discount hotel rates is March 3rd. For registration info, contact Reunion Committee, lenadillo@yahoo.com. Current Class of ‘70 events are posted on our FB page, “Classmates - THS 1970”.