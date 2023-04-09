Stick-horse derby

The winning stick-horse team in a Kentucky Derby fundraising event sponsored by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council in Pinedale, Wyo., is shown in this photo. The Temple College event was inspired by the folks in Pinedale.

 Courtesy photo

Break out the big hats and bow-ties — May 6 will be here before you know it. That’s Derby Day, and the first-ever Temple College stick-horse field will blast out of the gate like Secretariat with a mop mane.