It’s time once again for the 29th annual presentation of the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater in Salado.
Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” back in 1843, but Salado’s part in the tale began 29 years ago with the ambitious dream of Jackie Mills.
With no script and only the story to go by, they managed four seasons of the play. But Mills said she knew that it could be even better. So she enlisted the help of her friend, the late Harry Sweet.
When he asked her “What script do you use?” after she hemmed and stammered around a bit, Harry said, “In other words, Jackie, you want me to write a script based on Dicken’s story of A Christmas Carol and then direct the play?” “Exactly!” she exclaimed. And he did!
“Harry kept the play exactly like Dickens wrote the story; with only one minor addition,” Mills said. “Dickens did not name Nephew Fred’s wife in his story so Harry’s age, his love of the theater and the fun-loving twinkle in his eye made him name Fred’s wife “Ginger” for the play. Harry must have watched a lot of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies in his misspent youth. I feel sure Dickens forgave Harry!
“And the minor change took nothing away from the story that has always renewed our faith in our fellow man, gave us hope for the future and taught us the true spirit of charity. We always leave the amphitheater appreciating our family and loved ones and firmly set on a more righteous path. No wonder it is a favorite Christmas play,” Mills said.
Performances will take place Friday and Saturday Dec. 3-4 and the following Friday and Saturday on Dec. 10 and 11. Shows will begin 7 p.m. each night at the amphitheater located on Royal Street.
Tablerock board member Thom Wilson will be returning as director, which he has done the past three years.
“Thom’s kind and considerate manner has been a blessing to all of the 75 members of the cast and crew of the play,” Mills said.
“One of Thom’s favorite scenes is the appearances of Marley and the three Spirits and their importance to the moral of the play. Thom picks the portrayal of the Spirits with special care since the three Spirits who Dickens created came to warn Scrooge his actions as a petulant child could be rectified. How many parents have used the same warnings with different names other than Spirits, to induce their children to different paths and choices? Dickens was prophetic, to say the least, and Thom Wilson conveys that throughout the play,” she said.
The cast and crew of “A Christmas Carol” include some newcomers to the play and a handful who have been associated with the production since its inception 29 years ago. Cast and crew members come from all over Central Texas including Temple, Belton, Salado, Troy, Bartlett, Florence, Georgetown, Harker Heights and Killeen.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children 12 and younger and are available in advance through www.centraltexastickets.com. Tickets may be purchased at the gate starting at 6:15 the night of each performance.
Tablerock Trail is located on Royal Street, three blocks east of downtown Salado. For information, call 254-947-9205, email tablerock1@aol.com.