Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming group activities for August are: 8/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 8/16 Bunco, 8/17 Popcorn Bridge, 8/20 Exploring Wines, 8/22 Well-Read women and Crochet & Knit, 8/24 Fun Lunch, and 8/27 Sassy Singles.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold a kickoff meeting for members at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Legislative representatives Hugh Shine, Dan Patrick, Brad Buckley and candidate Pete Flores will be in attendance to give updated information on what legislative actions are on the horizon to improve current benefits. The meeting is open to anyone interested in employee benefits.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Kristine Stephenson will present her book, “How to Avoid Trouble With the IRS”. Stephenson has completed training to serve as a tax preparer and her book offers advice for taxpayers as they work with the IRS.
Attendees may bring a lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. Wearing masks is recommended. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.org.
Grief support group meetings
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several grief support group meetings.
A Grief Share support group meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at the funeral home. The meeting is open to anyone experiencing loss or grief.
A Death Café event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Panera Bread, 2420 S. 31st St. in Temple. Participants will discuss death while gathering to eat cake and drink tea or coffee. This is a discussion group rather than a support group.
A dementia/Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. This group is open to all caregivers and offers support and tips for navigating everyday life while caring for others.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meet at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Aug. 9 will be Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Parkinson’s support group
The Bell County Parkinson’s support group will meets at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, in the Wilson room at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The meeting is open to people with Parkinson and their caregivers. For information contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 or email gayleinbelton@gmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Officers for the coming year will be elected. Yearbook items will be accepted, plans for the state TEEA conference in Lubbock will be finalized and annual club dues will be collected.
The hostesses will be Jean Nolen and Maxine Kalkbrenner.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Officers for the next year will be elected and club members will make arrangements for preparing gift bags for the homeless. A luncheon will follow the meeting.
The hostesses will be PJ Hill and Polly Elizondo.
The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in working with 4H youths and the Bell County Extension Agency.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
The group will hold its annual summer potluck supper and guests are welcome to join in and learn more about the group. Members are reminded to bring along their favorite foods to share.
The meeting is open to the public.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Robin Armstrong, RNC National Committeeman for Texas. His topic will be the upcoming 2022 election and COVID.
RSVP is required by Thursday, Aug. 11. Cost is $20 per person and participants may prepay at eventbrite.com.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
The group wishes to congratulate Janice Wentreck, who won a free membership.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.