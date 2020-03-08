Longtime Temple resident Hattie Allen, 105, was recently bestowed an honorary Doctorate of Divinity by the Global Empowerment School of Ministry.
The award was given Oct. 30, 2019. Allen was presented with the honorary doctorate during a ceremony Sunday, Feb. 23, at Temple College, hosted by the TC Chapter of the NAACP.
Allen is an active pastor for the Church of the Living God, Pillar and Ground of the Truth, Inc. The ceremony was attended by members of Allen’s family. Ronnie Hale of Phoenix was master of ceremonies.
Dr. Dora Smiley, founder and CEO of Global Empowerment School of Ministry in Jacksonville, Fla., said she felt Allen was deserving of the recognition for more than 50 years of service she dedicated to the Lord.
“I felt that she was indeed worthy of this honor,” Smiley said. “It made my heart glad, and the school was very honored to do that for her because of all her dedication and the years she stood tall.”
She said Allen accepted her calling even back when female preachers were almost unheard of, which made her more than capable of standing tall.
“I’m standing on her shoulders because I accepted my calling and had no reservation about that, so she deserved to have that honor,” Smiley said.
Allen was also recognized during the Temple Black Heritage Committee’s 10th annual Negro Life and Achievers Day on Saturday, Feb. 8.