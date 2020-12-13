Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Harris Community Center for its end of year social.
A catered meal from Napoli’s will be served. Social distancing measures will be in place.
The Harris Community Center is located at 402 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extention Education Club meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Christmas blanket donations for the Children’s Advocacy Center must be given to President Laurie Veatch prior to Tuesday, Dec. 17. Veatch also requests monthly volunteer hours by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Dec. 15 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; Dec. 17 Meet and Greet Coffee; Dec. 18 Trail Blazers; and Dec. 21 Monday Canasta.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
American Society of Civil Engineers
The Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers will be hold a virtual meeting on Zoom at noon on Thursday. Michael Kelsheimer, an attorney with Gray and Reed’s Construction Industry Team, will give a presentation on “Competition Issues for Engineers”. Non-member engineers are welcome to attend.
ASCE usually holds meetings once a month with speakers presenting on technical topics, the engineering profession, and local projects. After a short business meeting and introduction of attendees, the speaker has the floor until adjourning around 1 p.m. The branch has members from the Waco/Temple/Belton/Killeen and surrounding areas. For information contact Ottis Foster at 254-733-6954, or OfosterPE@gmail.com for the Zoom meeting information.
American Legion breakfast in Bartlett
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold its monthly breakfast event 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The event is open to the public. Breakfast plates will be available to-go. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, the use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing, will be in place.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.