Students from Central Texas Christian School are ready to break a leg next weekend as they offer performances of “Hello Dolly!” at the Belton High School Auditorium.
“It’s one of those classic musicals that have a timeless appeal to it,” said Director David Koontz. “It has a big brassy female lead. Lots of showy old-school Jazzy numbers, and it’s a different kind of musical than what we’ve done.”
The cast features 30 students who have been preparing since January to bring “Hello Dolly!” to life on the stage.
The show features students in various grades with nine main roles, including several seniors showcasing their last performance at the school.
“We started our theater program about seven years ago,” said Koontz. “A lot of the seniors joined since the sixth grade, and they have been doing it ever since. They’ve worked their way up from small parts to the ensemble to leads.”
Kendall Cosper, 17, will bring the titular character of Dolly Levi to life during the performance.
“Dolly is a widow whose job is matchmaking,” she said. “Back in that time period, women didn’t make a lot of money, so the way they would make money was by marrying a rich husband. So she manipulates Horace into marrying her.”
To channel the character of Dolly, Cosper said she figured out the motives of the role and used them during her performance.
“You have to know who the character is,” she said. “Then you just step into that role, and you become that person. You’re not you anymore. You become Dolly.”
During the performance, Cosper’s character will try to marry Horace Vandergelder, played by 18-year-old Gage Daniel.
“I play a grumpy old guy who gets manipulated into marrying somebody for his money,” said Daniel. “This is my first lead. I plan to go into family medicine (after high school). This is a fun little side thing.”
The show will feature three performances: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a matinee show at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $5 for students of any school and $10 for the general public.
Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the show or in advance by calling the school at 254-939-5700 and asking for Koontz.