Editor’s note: This story is one in a series about unsung heroes in our community.
Dora Orellana’s occupation isn’t one you can just sweep under the rug.
Orellana has always had an essential job, but now in a world in which “sanitize, quarantine and social distancing” are all the buzz, her work as a city of Belton custodian is more important than ever.
“I was already doing most of the stuff (I do now),” she said. “It’s just having to do it on a more regular basis now. And now we use a different kind of sanitizer. The cleaning supplies are better. I was doing the work before, now I just do it better.”
The same is true of custodians everywhere, many of whom have had to learn new techniques, sanitize areas they previously only had to wipe down, and clean areas several more times a day, for the businesses and industries that are open.
Temple ISD, like all Texas schools, doesn’t have students in schools, but some personnel are still essential inside the physical schools as well as at the administration building.
Temple ISD’s custodial services are contracted to a company called ABM.
“Though they are not our employees on paper, they are certainly a crucial component of our staff.” District spokesman Christian Hernandez said. “They’ve received recognitions and were included in the pay raises this last August just like the rest of our staff.”
Orellana is on the city of Belton’s payroll and one of its most popular employees as she not only works at city hall, but the Belton library and finance department.
“It’s neat to see her at a Christmas party or when we get together with the whole city, a lot of us are compartmentalized,” Paul Romer, city spokesman said. “But an employee like Dora that works multiple buildings, is the most popular person because she knows everybody. She has a regular interaction with everybody.”
Orellana, who has been on the job for six years, says the people keep her job enjoyable.
“I enjoy working with everybody,” she said. “There’s a good camaraderie.”
All three buildings Orellana cleans have been closed to the public for several weeks now, but city hall and the library are still occupied by staff, keeping Orellana as busy as ever.
In addition to the three buildings she cleans, she also has to make daily trips to the police department and the public works building.
So while she’s always taken special care to keep from getting sick and keep others healthy, she also realized that if she failed at her job now it could have major consequences.
“I have to go to PD twice a day just to pick up stuff and drop it off,” she said. “I was thinking ‘I better not get sick because then I contaminate the whole city, literally.”
She also has two grandchildren, ages 6 and 10 living with her, that she doesn’t want to be exposed.
“I don’t want (co-workers) to get sick, because then they get me sick and I take it home to my grandbabies,” she said “And I don’t want that.”
So the Temple native stays diligent in her duties, wiping and rewiping every surface, every door knob, every keyboard, to make sure everyone she works with is protected in her watch.
“Like I said, I don’t want them to get sick,” she said. “I clean up after everybody. It’s just my job. I do get a lot of thank yous, and ‘we appreciate what you are doing extra.’
I enjoy my job. Yes it is custodial work, it’s a living. You are doing your part.”