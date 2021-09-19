Salado Are Republican Women
The Salado Are Republican Women will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Jeffrey Addicott, a professor of law and the director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. Addicott will speak about his latest book, “Global & National Security Law: Assessing the War on Terror”.
Those who wish to attend must make reservations by emailing Shirley Stephenson at steppnup@embarqmail. com. There will be a $10 charge to cover Addicott’s expenses.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets are now available for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit salado ladiescommunityleague.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Upcoming activities for September include: 9/20 Mah Jongg, 9/21 Bunco, 9/22 Fun Lunch, 9/25 Exploring Wines, 9/27 Monday Canasta, Crochet/Knitting, Well Read Women, 9/28 Valentine Bridge, Singing Bluebonnets, and 9/30 Heritage Seekers.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. Lion Club International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its first meeting in September.
The speaker was American history teacher and Sons of the American Revolution member Bill Covington. Dressed in period costume, Covington presented the program “What Happened on Sept. 17, 1787”, which was the day the U.S. Constitution was signed. Covington’s program covered the political and social issues the colonies faced surrounding this historic day.
The chapter will celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Displays have been put up in local libraries and local schools will make Constitution Week announcements.
For information about membership in DAR, email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution donated a historic painting Sept. 11 to the Salado Library. The oil painting, titled “Old Salado” was painted in 1922 by Mildred Barton Law, the daughter of Salado pioneer Dr. Welborn Barton.
The painting was donated to the library by Joseph W. Love III of Galveston, who wished for the painting to be donated in memory of his Salado ancestors. The 100-year-old painting depicts Salado in 1879.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
The group will celebrate Constitution Week. The guest speaker will be Mark Collins.
John Birch Society
The We the People chapter of the John Birch Society met on Sept. 9 and the meeting featured a Pop-Talk on the fact that the United States was founded as a democratic republic, not a democracy.
The foundation and focus of JBS is to bring about less government, more responsibility, and a better world by providing leadership, education, and volunteer action in accordance with moral and Constitutional principles.
The group’s next meeting will be Oct. 14. For information call 630-465-6267 or email Nancy.cramblit@gmail. com or visit JBS.org.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group will celebrate Constitution Day. The featured speaker will be Tom Giovanetti, president of the Institute for Policy Innovation. IPI is a free-market public policy research organization based in Dallas. Giovanetti writes for IPI and other publications on a wide variety of policy topics. Giovanetti will speak on “The Presumption of Liberty in the Constitution”.
Cost is $15 per person and no reservations are required. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will not meet this month due to the surge of the new variants with COVID. For more information contact Buddy Stewart 254-657-2773.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 East St. in Belton. All Rotarians and guests are invited.
The guest speaker for the Sept. 21 meeting will be Ginger Watkins, executive director of the Cameron Economic Development Foundation.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott will review the district’s bond proposal projects.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all skill levels. The group holds occasional workshops for learning opportunities.
For information call 409-313-0611.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Italian restaurant, 110 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The meeting is open to the public. There are no dues or membership requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Leedale EEA
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plans will continue for the BEEA fundraiser rummage sale scheduled for Nov. 5-6 at Seaton Community Center.
For information call 254-742-5431.
