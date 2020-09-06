Holland resident Lesleigh Dunlap is ready for this year’s presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
The lifelong Republican is supporting Trump. And to publicly express her preferred presidential pick, Dunlap has organized a boat parade for her fellow Trump supporters to ride around Lake Belton.
“So we basically want as many people to show their support for our president because he has really put up with a lot of disrespect from everyone, in every shape or form,” Dunlap said. “We just want to get the community (out to show) our respect and support him.”
The parade is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday on Lake Belton. Boats will begin lining up near the dam around 3 p.m. and then, at 4 p.m., sailors will slowly travel across the lake.
“We are hoping to do so and make a statement so people can go vote,” she said. “We feel like our country is better with him, and we think that he needs us.”
Dunlap said the parade was a good idea as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“With COVID, we can’t congregate in any area. We are asking that families stay on their boat. if you’re on your boat, you’re away from everyone,” she said. “Families can go ... be able to enjoy the lake, but not be in a crowd so it’s actually a safe and healthy way.”
Dunlap stressed organizers will be asking attendees to follow social distance and masking guidelines.
One person planning to attend is Nancy Boston, the Bell County Republican Party chairman.
“I think it’s an excellent idea. They’re having those regattas everywhere along the coast and all the big lakes,” Boston said. “I’m just looking forward to it myself. I think there will be a lot of flags flying and a lot of signs out there. I think everyone will have a good time.”
Attendees also will be able to register to vote at the event, Dunlap and Boston said.
“There will be voter registrars set up at two places there,” the GOP leader said. “If anybody needs to register to vote, they still have time to do that.”
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, according to the Texas Secretary of State.