Recently my husband and I were looking for an eye-catching addition to our patio, this particular area receives full sun for most of the day. Knowing it was a little late in the season to be planting something that met our requirements because of the hot summer, we searched for plants that could be grown in large containers that could be moved if needed. We decided on bougainvilleas because of their beautiful foliage and blooms.
Further research proved that our choice was the right one. It is listed as an Earth-kind plant according to Texas A&M with an index of seven, meaning it is a rather good resource efficient plant. However, it does require some care.
Bougainvillea is native to South America from Brazil west to Peru and south to southern Argentina. It was named after Admiral Louis de Bougainvillea who led a circumnavigation voyage in 1768 accompanied by French botanist Philibert Commerçon. It was classified during this voyage.
Bougainvillea (Bougainvillea spectabilis) also known as tissue-paper flower is a sprawling tropical shrub that can be pruned to being more tree-like. It has lush green foliage and gorgeous, long-lasting tissue-paper like blooms that it is known for. It can be found in tropical areas growing on fences making an attractive addition to a drab fence or wall. This plant is a member of the Nyctaginaceae family, same as the four-o’clock.
Bougainvilleas blooms are bracts which are actually leaves (like poinsettias) in pink, red, yellow, orange, purple, white, salmon, and magenta. It has tiny white flowers inside the bracts that attract butterflies. It can bloom all year long in the tropics, but in Central Texas it usually goes dormant in the winter and loses its leaves. I have seen bougainvilleas growing in a landscape in Central Texas, just planted in the ground, unprotected throughout the winter, but in a very mild winter. I will stick to keeping my bougainvilleas in containers for best success.
It is suggested to bring the containers indoors for the winter and trim them back. Water them sparingly while indoors. According to www.centraltexasgardener.org, in spring, remove dead branches and cut back to shape. Regular shearing promotes more flowers. Fertilize with a high nitrogen product. Once established, they are very drought tolerant. Give them a good soaking when watering, then let them dry out and soak them again, remember they are a full sun plant.
So now you know that bougainvilleas can grow large, up to twenty feet tall and up to twenty feet wide. It is necessary to trim them back to an appropriate size for the location. Be aware that this can be a painful task because they have spines or thorns. They bloom beautifully on branches that are eighteen to twenty inches.
Bougainvilleas are almost totally insect free. The occasional “cabbage looper” or aphid can be treated with the appropriate pesticide.
We are so happy with this choice of plant for its beauty, ease of care, and attraction of butterflies. It is just perfect!
What else is happening in my landscape? I just trimmed by roses back a little to encourage blooms. I have already planted chrysanthemums and am enjoying their blooms. Late September is a good time to plant perennials, shrubs, ornamental (clumping) grasses. It is time to plant perennial herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano. It is safe to prune oak trees this month.
These are just a few of my gardening tasks, the list goes on. Check out https://txmg.org/bell/ for information on Bell County Master Gardeners.
If you are wondering what happened to the popular Bell County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale, it has been cancelled due to COVID-19 virus. Look for another plant sale in the spring.
Happy gardening.