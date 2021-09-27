Nicholas Bennett, a senior at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, has been accepted to Texas Tech University as well as LeTourneau University. At LeTourneau University he has been awarded the Dean's Scholarship for $17,000 a year ($68,000 for four years). He is going to pursue a degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering
