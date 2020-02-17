Ralph Wilson Youth Club February 2020 Boy of the Month
Kalehil Johnson is a kindergartener at Western Hills Elementary. Kalehil was nominated because he is always willing to help, he is kind to other members, and he is always flashing his contagious smile. Kalehil’s loves to play basketball and video games while he is at the club. Kalehil’s mother is Yalicia Peoples of Temple.
Ralph Wilson Youth Club February 2020 Girl of the Month
Sasha Fincher is a 3rd grader at Kennedy Powell Elementary. Sasha was nominated because she is always helpful, especially in the art room, and she never misses an opportunity to be kind to others. Sasha’s favorite parts of the club are art class, gymnastics, cooking class, and spending time with friends. Sasha’s parents are Stacy DeWayne Fincher and Marina Fincher of Temple.
College honors
Allison Greer of Harker Heights was named to the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.’s Dean's List for fall 2019.
Jessica Cox of Temple was named to Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan.’s Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Hope McMahone of Temple is majoring in Theatre was named to Samford University in Homewood, Ala.’s Dean’s List for fall 2019
Mark Herrington of Belton was named to St. Louis College of Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo.’s Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Shealee Brown of Fort Hood was named to Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md.’s Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Samora Windham of Harker Heights was named to Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga.’s Dean’s List for fall 2019.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has announced its Dean's List for fall 2019 to include: Harker Heights - Jasmine T Bonner. Temple - Anna L Becker.
The University of Dallas in Irving announced its Dean’s List for fall 2019 to include: Belton - Kimberly Cyr. Temple – Emily Baker and Faith Weisbruch.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Nebraska announced its fall 2019 Dean’s List to include: Temple - Kevin Michael Woolworth, senior, College of Business, management. Harker Heights - Timothy Dwight Onkst, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Business Administration.