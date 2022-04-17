Public Arts League of Salado
The Public Arts League of Salado will hold its annual “Taste of Salado” event at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25.
Salado restaurants will share some of their special dishes. Salado wineries and the brewery will offer unique wines and beers to taste.
The event also will feature a silent auction and live auction.
Tickets are $30 each and are available online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will host awards for the CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation on Monday, April 25, at the Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 and RSVP is required by Thursday, April 21. Participants may pre-pay through eventbrite.com.
Two Bell County students will be awarded $1,000 scholarships. Additionally, George Washington will make a special appearance. The special guest will be portrayed by Mark Collins, who is known nationally for his portrayal of the founding father.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Newcomers Club activities are: 4/18 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/19 Bunco; 4/20 Popcorn Bridge and Belton Museum Tour; 4/21 Meet and Greet; 4/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knitting, and Monday Canasta; 4/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/27 Fun Lunch; and 4/28 Heritage Seekers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
Temple Unit NAACP
The Temple Unit NAACP will holds its regular meetings 6-7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
The meeting will take place at the old historical Temple Public Library at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Temple Unit NAACP President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The group’s next meeting will be April 21.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Suzette Henry, who is running for a position with the Temple Health and Bioscience District, will inform attendees about the district. Also, Belton school board candidates will be in attendance.
The meeting is open to the public.
Bell County Democratic Women scholarship
The Bell County Democratic Women’s group is offering its annual scholarships to eligible Bell County students. Applicants must be a graduating senior attending college after graduation, a current college student or a student re-entering college.
For more information and an application, go to bellcounty.tdw.org and click on the scholarship link under the “about” section at the top of the page.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements. For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet on Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cotton Patch restaurant located inside the mall at 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple. The meeting is open to the public.
