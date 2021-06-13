Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews CDXVIIC Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton. New officers for 2021-2023 were installed by Welba Dorsey.
Scholarship chair Patsy Parmer presented the chapter scholarship to Elizabeth Ordner from Rogers High School. She plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Craig and Debbie Ordner of Rogers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton will meet at noon Tuesday, June 15, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. The guest speaker will be Eric Tovar, manager of the H-E-B Plus in Belton. Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be June 17. The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will hold its annual picnic 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. The dinner will be provided by the chapter at Cyclone BBQ at 1616 Farmers Road off FM 964 near Zabcikville.
The group is celebrating a return to active meetings and events. Members may bring their spouse or a guest, at no cost to members. This is a members-only event to be included in the dinner; however, prospective new members are invited to join the group. RSVP to Jean Nolen by June 19 at 254-217-0241 or jean.nolen9@gmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday at Green’s Sausage House for the annual social.
Registration fees will be collected for the State Conference, September 14-15, Banquet and District 8 Party at Oscar Store. Call President Doris Marek at 254-760-1766 for additional information.
Tanglefoot EEA
The Tanglefoot Extension Education Association club will meet 10 a.m. Monday at the Schlotzsky’s located at 2668 S.31st St. in Temple.
TEEA State Conference and District 8 Party registration is due. Reports of the events from the Spring Conference and Retreat that was held on June 8 will be discussed. Lunch can be purchased individually from Schlotzsky’s.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday, June 17, at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple. Group members will dine at noon and the business meeting will start at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at robmed@embarqmail.com or call 254-657-2773.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Italian restaurant, 110 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips to Pali Duro Canyon, Colorado Springs, and numerous day trips.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel with no dues or membership requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
