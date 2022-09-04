Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club is once again meeting and is looking for new members.
The group will hold meetings and performances at 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The group’s next meeting will be on Sept. 11. The meeting will include a “Glee Club Night” performance honoring the heroes of 9/11. It will feature men’s women’s and children’s choruses under the direction of Larry Guess, Sara Harris Baker and Debra Johnson.
The group is a member of the CAC. Club dues are $75 per person or $50 for individuals who are already a member of the CAC. Dues may be paid to Beverly Kermode, 5312 Wildflower Lane, Temple, TX 76502. Or members may pay dues at the meeting on Sept. 11.
For information contact the club secretary, Laura Miller, at millbbydoc@earthlink.net.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Parkinson’s support group
The Bell County Parkinson’s support group will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The meeting is open to people with Parkinson’s disease and caregivers. Anyone with questions may contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 or email gayleinbelton@gmail.com.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/5 Chat N’ Canasta, 9/7 Popcorn Bridge and Monthly Luncheon, 9/9 TGIF Lunch, 9/10 Couples Night Out, 9/12 Bookworms, 9/13 and 9/27 Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Meet & Greet, 9/16 Trail Blazers, 9/22 Heritage Seekers, 9/24 Sassy Singles, 9/26 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta and Crochet &Knit, and 9/28 Fun Lunch.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at Saturday at the Bell County AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The program will be about the Canary Islanders and the Republic of Texas.
Any lady interested in the DRT is welcome to attend the meeting. The DRT is a lineage organization formed to honor the citizens and veterans leading up to and including the Republic of Texas (1836-Feb. 19, 1946).
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
All skill levels from beginner to established artists are welcome. The group holds educational workshops from time to time and offers camaraderie for artists.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the meeting room at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
The meeting will include a report on information discussed at the BEEA meeting held on Aug. 29, including information on the recent American Legion fundraiser and plans for future fundraisers. BEEA Committee assignments also will be reviewed.
After the business meeting, members will participate in multiple projects: plarn, flower pens and fall centerpieces.
The meeting is open to the public.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Members will review last-minute plant sale details and seed saving. This year the fall sale will focus on education and the event will be held at Barrow Brewing Company on Sept. 17. The group will have plants separated in sections with plant monarchs, complete with adult-sized monarch wings for volunteers and pollinator plants.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet on Thursday in the library at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Members will gather for social time at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 4:45 p.m. The program, “Let the Journey Begin,” will be an overview of plans for the year.
