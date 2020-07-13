College graduates
Micaela Mersch of Troy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Wilson Whitener of Temple graduated with a Master of Arts in Philosophy from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.
Jenny Smetana of Morgan’s Point Resort graduated with a with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, Human Resource Management from Western Governors University of Texas.
Sarah Moyer of Harker Heights graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken in Aiken, S.C.
College honors
Heather Johnson was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s list at Texas State University in San Marcos. Heather graduated from Little River-Academy High School in May 2019. She will be a sophomore majoring in Business Management with an HR emphasis.
Andrew Heifrin of Temple, sophomore, Mechanical Engineering was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview.
Natalie Tedford of Cameron, freshman, BS PreNursing was named to the Spring 2020 President’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview.
Gauge Wiley of Fort Hood, senior, majoring in Media Arts Production was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Mass.
Kylee Goodson of Belton, Bilingual Generalist EC-14 was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Carina Peterson of Harker Heights, Radiologic Technology was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Jasmine Hurtado of Temple, Bilingual Generalist EC-50 was named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Elaine Armstrong of Copperas Cove, Management was named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Shayla Frazier of Harker Heights has been named to the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s list at Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Elizabeth Riedell of Moody has been named to the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s list at Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Shelia Mayberry of Salado has been named to the Spring 2020 Provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Makenzy Long of Lampasas has been named to the Spring 2020 Provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Ala.