The 1st Cavalry Division Band had the honor of performing for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during a presidential town hall in Fort Worth on March 8.
“An opportunity like this is very rare for regular line bands,” said Sgt. 1st Class Paul Mormino, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st Cavalry Division Band. “We got to represent our unit, the 1st Cavalry Division and the state of Texas.”
The 1st Cav. Div. Band was given only a two-day notice of the event, and did not know who they were performing for until the day before.
“If you’re already ready, you don’t have to get ready,” said Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, lead vocalist for the band. “At the 1st Cavalry Division Band, we stay ready, and the preparation was already there.”
“Being prepared is something we have to be all the time because of short notice missions like this one,” Mormino said. “It puts a perspective on how important a mission can become on short notice.”
The band regularly plays for important figures, but playing for the President of the United States was a level of performance that has not been done in some time.
“It is important for us to be providing support for such high level missions,” said Sgt. Taylor Lovett, tubist for the band. “Our impression on the community and on the President of the United States directly reflects onto the 1st Cavalry Division Band.”
The 1st Cav. Div. Band had the crowd’s attention throughout the entire length of the presidential town hall. Their music ranged from “Hail to the Chief” by James Sanderson to “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith.
“I think they loved us because we were very authentic with our delivery,” Mhoon said. “People saw us, heard us and felt us.”