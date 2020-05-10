With Bell County school districts working to find tentative dates for graduation, administrators are still hopeful to host proms this summer.
Temple High School
Prom originally scheduled for 8 p.m. May 23 at the Bell County Expo Center was rescheduled to 2 p.m. June 12 at Temple High School, Temple ISD said in an April statement.
Belton ISD
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said Belton ISD has not made a final decision on rescheduling prom, citing a COVID-19 statement posted to the district’s website.
“We aren’t ready to rule out the possibility of having prom and will continue to consider the feedback shared by seniors in our Thought Exchange,” the statement said. “Any decisions made will be guided by local and state health and government officials.”
Salado High School
Prom, which was originally booked at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple, is slated to be rescheduled around the same time as graduation — a date, which is still up in the air, Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
“We have tentative dates in June and July reserved for both graduation and prom, however, we are still going to wait another week or two to make a final decision,” Novotny said.